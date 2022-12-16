Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread Experience
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North Carolina
Two NC Cities Were Named the "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement" in America
WLOS.com
Holiday travel crowds ramp up at Asheville Regional Airport days before Christmas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It feels and looks a lot like Christmas inside Asheville Regional Airport. Officials said during the next few days, thousands of passengers will travel through the airport, and because of that, they recommend people arrive at least two hours prior to flight time. The other...
WLOS.com
Slow dredging operation at Lake Junaluska to start after Christmas, last several months
LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dredging operation is set to begin at Lake Junaluska in Haywood County. It happens very slowly to allow the fish and other wildlife to adapt. This project will also allow for maintenance of the docks, culverts and utility lines around the lake.
WLOS.com
Plumbers, heating experts share simple tips to prevent major mishaps this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As frigid air moves into the mountains and folk head inside – heating bills will come. This winter season, plumbing and heating experts have simple steps you can take to prevent major mishaps that could leave you with an expensive bill. “Pretty much...
WLOS.com
Rutherford County Airport gets $1.24 million from state to upgrade safety features
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded Rutherford County Airport a $1.24 million grant for safety improvements. The grant will help the airport replace outdated lights, signage and navigational aids and install LED equipment. It’s money airport officials said will be put to good use,...
WLOS.com
WNC hospitals receive priority guidance for flu antivirals after supplies run thin
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An increase in influenza cases in the Western North Carolina mountains, the state and Southeast region is stressing supplies of medications to treat those who are sick. Over the last week, local hospital leaders were briefed on protocols for distribution. "We received notification from the...
WLOS.com
Planning for winter freeze: Tips to staying safe & warm as the temperature drops
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As temperatures drop below freezing, fire officials warn it’s now time to prepare for the heating season. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires this time of the year. Numbers show more than 20,000 home fires a year start inside a chimney.
WLOS.com
With colder temperatures coming -- let the faucets drip, Canton mayor says
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — With the temperatures expected to drop into the single digits by the end of this week, Canton officials are asking residents to help keep the water flowing. Mayor Zeb Smathers said, like many other towns, Canton has an aging infrastructure and cold temperatures can create...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Chick-fil-A franchisee fined $6K for letting teens use hazardous machinery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a local Chick-fil-A owner almost $6,500 for violations. Department officials said Good Name 22:1 LLC, owner of the Chick-fil-A at Highland Square in Hendersonville, allowed workers younger than 18 to operate a trash compacter, which is a violation of child labor regulations.
WLOS.com
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
WLOS.com
100-year-old WWII veteran recovers in Asheville after vehicle goes off embankment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local World War II veteran has an amazing story of survival. Helen Pritchett, 100, is working through occupational therapy as she recovers at CarePartners in Asheville. Pritchett, who served in the U.S Coast Guard during World War II, was a passenger in a vehicle...
WLOS.com
Asheville woman charged in summer crash that killed pedestrian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a man back in June. Asheville Police say on June 3, 2022, at around 1:20 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by Joanna Guy, 23, was traveling west on College Street when she attempted to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive and struck David Vanderhorst who was attempting to cross the intersection.
WLOS.com
Crazy crime spree leads from Gastonia to Granite Falls to Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a truck in Gaston County, causing two crashes in Caldwell County and then kidnapping another driver Saturday morning. Police said, after the last crash, a woman was stuck in traffic near Granite Falls when the suspect,...
WLOS.com
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
WLOS.com
College student from Western North Carolina completes internship with NASA
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Swain County High School student has completed an internship at NASA. Kierra Shook is now a junior at NC State University, thanks in part to the Julia Hunt Endowment, which offers funding to Swain County High School graduates attending college. Shook hopes to...
WLOS.com
10 people charged in crackdown on theft, habitual offenders in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fourth special operation by the Asheville Police Department to target theft and habitual offenders resulted in 10 arrests and more than a dozen charges. A group of detectives and officers volunteering their time partnered with regional loss prevention personnel to organize a fourth blitz,...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports Investigates: Heavy metals cadmium, lead could be in your dark chocolate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive is chocolate. You can’t escape it, and why would you want to — it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: These holiday foods are healthier than you might think
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the holiday season, and there’s no shortage of feasts filled with favorite foods and maybe some overindulgence. But you might be surprised to know that some of the season’s most popular indulgences actually have some nutritious value — but there’s a catch. Consumer Reports reveals the traditional holiday treats with hidden benefits.
WLOS.com
Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
WLOS.com
The Blood Connection urges people to donate during the holiday season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a critical time of year for blood donations. The holidays are a time when the need for blood goes up, but donations often go down. Nonprofit organization, The Blood Connection, is asking people to take time to donate this season to help people battling cancer, crash victims and others who may need a critical blood transfusion.
WLOS.com
'Life-threatening times:' Need is great as Code Purple projected for next 2 weeks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another Code Purple has been called as temperatures have dropped below freezing a week before Christmas. Code Purple is called when the temperature hits 32 degrees or below, and extra shelter space is activated to open for the homeless. ABCCM Executive Director Rev. Scott Rogers...
