Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville woman charged in summer crash that killed pedestrian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a man back in June. Asheville Police say on June 3, 2022, at around 1:20 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by Joanna Guy, 23, was traveling west on College Street when she attempted to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive and struck David Vanderhorst who was attempting to cross the intersection.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Crazy crime spree leads from Gastonia to Granite Falls to Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a truck in Gaston County, causing two crashes in Caldwell County and then kidnapping another driver Saturday morning. Police said, after the last crash, a woman was stuck in traffic near Granite Falls when the suspect,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: These holiday foods are healthier than you might think

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the holiday season, and there’s no shortage of feasts filled with favorite foods and maybe some overindulgence. But you might be surprised to know that some of the season’s most popular indulgences actually have some nutritious value — but there’s a catch. Consumer Reports reveals the traditional holiday treats with hidden benefits.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

The Blood Connection urges people to donate during the holiday season

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a critical time of year for blood donations. The holidays are a time when the need for blood goes up, but donations often go down. Nonprofit organization, The Blood Connection, is asking people to take time to donate this season to help people battling cancer, crash victims and others who may need a critical blood transfusion.

