MILWAUKEE — The first child to die from the flu in Wisconsin this winter season has been confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday. “DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO