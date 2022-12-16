Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
wtmj.com
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV...
wtmj.com
Evers: Wisconsin monitoring TikTok, no plans for a ban
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says hat his administration is in close contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to monitor the use of TikTok on state devices. But Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday that he has no plans to ban its use. Just a day earlier, national lawmakers proposed banning the popular social media app from government devices, citing concerns about Chinese spying and propaganda. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on the governor earlier this month to ban the app from state-issued devices, but Evers said he is not pursuing a ban at this time.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Evers came out against an idea being floated by Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu that would tap part of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus to move toward a flat income tax rate. Evers is instead pushing his tax cut plan released in August that would lower income taxes 10% for the middle class.
wtmj.com
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin reports first child death from the flu this season
MILWAUKEE — The first child to die from the flu in Wisconsin this winter season has been confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday. “DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”
wtmj.com
Iowa Democratic Party chair won’t seek reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won’t seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country.
Comments / 0