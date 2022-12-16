ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Families of fallen Bay St. Louis officers mourn with Coast community at candlelight vigil

By Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

Before hundreds of people lit candles and were led in song by the Bay High choir, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz told stories about two fallen Bay St. Louis police officers and the loved ones they left behind.

Schwartz told the crowd how Sgt. Robin met his wife, Amy Bush Robin, years ago when they were both working at Walmart. Amy described Steven as quiet and shy, so she devised a plan to help strike up a conversation.

Amy spilled popcorn on the floor to see if Steven would come help clean it up, and he did.

Amy was present at the candlelight vigil inside Bay High’s Tiger Stadium on Thursday night, along with Ian and Lilly Estorffe, father and sister of 23-year-old Officer Branden Estorffe . Other family members were also in attendance.

Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe died Wednesday after being shot and killed by Ocean Springs veterinarian Amy Brogdon Anderson , authorities have said. Anderson, who had an 8-year-old child in the car with her at the time of the incident, also died in the shooting. The child was not harmed.

The deaths of the two police officers have left the Coast community in mourning. Those who attended the vigil wiped away tears and embraced each other as they prayed for comfort and peace.

Here are photos from the vigil.

Family members of officer Branden Estorffe embrace during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Family members of Sgt. Steven Robin embrace during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz speaks during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Members of the Bay St. Louis community stand with candles during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Members of the Bay St. Louis light candles during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Family members of officer Branden Estorffe embrace during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Community members hold candles in honor of fallen officers during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
A wreath for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe during a candlelit vigil in honor of the officers at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Bay High principal Amy Neicase during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Jr. ROTC presents flags during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Members of the Bay St. Louis community stand with candles during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Community members listen during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Law enforcement and family members during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Family members of Sgt. Steven Robin listen to a speech by the police chief during a candlelit vigil for Bay St. Louis Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe at Tiger Stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Robin and Estorffe were killed on Wednesday when a woman shot both of them. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Bay High School Principal Amy Necaise sets up wreaths honoring fallen officers Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe before a vigil at Bay High’s football stadium in Bay St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

