Families of fallen Bay St. Louis officers mourn with Coast community at candlelight vigil
By Hannah Ruhoff
Biloxi Sun Herald
5 days ago
Before hundreds of people lit candles and were led in song by the Bay High choir, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz told stories about two fallen Bay St. Louis police officers and the loved ones they left behind.
Schwartz told the crowd how Sgt. Robin met his wife, Amy Bush Robin, years ago when they were both working at Walmart. Amy described Steven as quiet and shy, so she devised a plan to help strike up a conversation.
Amy spilled popcorn on the floor to see if Steven would come help clean it up, and he did.
Amy was present at the candlelight vigil inside Bay High’s Tiger Stadium on Thursday night, along with Ian and Lilly Estorffe, father and sister of 23-year-old Officer Branden Estorffe . Other family members were also in attendance.
Bay St. Louis Officer Branden Estorffe had an infectious smile, a mouth like a sailor and a stepdaughter he loved as his own. “You were patient, kind and loving. The most selfless person I know. I don’t want this life without you.”
