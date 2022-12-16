Read full article on original website
Winter Week 2 – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 2 (December 12-17) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, December 22nd11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
EHS and MDI Wrestling at Washington Academy [PHOTOS]
Washington Academy hosted a wrestling meet on Tuesday, December 20th. Competing were wrestlers from Calais, Ellsworth, MDI, Washington Academy and Woodland. According to Ellsworth Wrestling Coach Sam Hughes, Ellsworth won the Duals at Washington Academy beating MDI 52/17; Calais 66/12; WA 54/30; and Woodland 72/6. Check out the photos from...
Ellsworth Girls and Boys vs. Houlton – Monday December 19 – How to Listen/Watch
The Ellsworth Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball Teams will host Houlton on Monday afternoon/evening, December 19th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium at Ellsworth High School. The Girls will begin the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. with the Boy's game to follow immediately after (approximately 6 p.m.) The Ellsworth Girls are 2-0 while Houlton...
Mercier and Gray Selected Big East Basketball Players of the Week
The Big East Basketball Coaches have selected their Basketball Players of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022-23 season. Chance Mercier #3 Junior - 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Boys Basketball Team, December 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper. Chance Mercier #3 Junior - 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Boys Basketball Team,...
Sumner Boys Defeat Narraguagus 63-53
The Sumner Boys Basketball continue to be "Road Warriors" and defeated Narraguagus 63-53 in Harrington on Monday, December 19th. Jacob Bagley led the Tigers with 15 points. Ethan Chase had 14 points. Bryson Parritt had 11 points and Billy Wray had 10 points for Sumner. Angel Valencia had 22 points and Nolan Christiansen finished with points. Ian Gatcomb had 1 point.
Ellsworth High School Holiday Arts Festival – Tuesday December 20
The best of the Ellsworth High School Visual and Performing Art Department will be on display Tuesday night, December 20th at Ellsworth High School. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. student and faculty/staff artwork will be on display and the Visual Performing Arts Boosters will be selling concessions. There will...
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
Bangor on Tap Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
EPD and Community Closet Stuff the Cruiser a Rousing Success Thanks to You
The Downeast Maine community is just A-W-E-S-O-M-E! Even in times of economic hardship you have rallied together and thanks to your generosity, you have insured that many families will have a Happy Christmas!. Yesterday, December 15th the Ellsworth Police Department and Community Closet held a Stuff the Cruiser event at...
Wreaths Across America Wreath Laying at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth TODAY December 17
The annual laying of wreaths on the headstones of veterans WILL TAKE PLACE today, December 17th at Woodbine Cemetery in Ellsworth, despite the snowy weather. This is scheduled to begin at 12 Noon.
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Reopens Under New Owners
The Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza located on 6 Pleasant Street in Bar Harbor has reopened under new ownership. The new owners are Hatsana Phanthavong, Georgia Campbell and Jason Fowler. The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday - Sunday 11 am to 12 midnight....
Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest Winners [PHOTOS]
Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Bar Harbor Manager Minutes at The Jesup
Want an opportunity to meet with the Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland? He will be holding "Manager Minutes" at The Jesup Memorial Library the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He will be joined by members of the Town Council, Boards, Committees...
Santa’s Arrival, Holiday Light Parade, Fireworks and More in Bucksport Saturday December 10th
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Craft Fair at G.H. Jewett School sponsored by Bucksport Recreation A Branch of The Down East Family YMCA. 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m: Pictures with Santa on Main Street sponsored by RSU 25 All-Activities Booster Club. 5pm - through parade: Free cookies & cocoa sponsored...
Friday December 16 Is Ugly Sweater Day in the City of Ellsworth
Start combing through the closets and up in the attic! You need to find that ugly sweater that you wear just once a year! Friday, December 16th is Ugly Sweater Day and the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce wants your picture in your "finest"!. Since 2015, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce...
Santa and Reindeer to Be at Ellsworth YMCA Parking Lot Rather Than Woodlawn Sunday December 11th 10 am to 12 noon
Because of all the recent rain and warmer weather, Santa and his reindeer's visit originally scheduled for Woodlawn on Sunday, December 10th has been moved to the Downeast Family YMCA's parking lot from 10 to Noon. The grounds at Woodlawn are too soft and wet for cars to safely park...
Tell Me You’re In Downeast Maine This Holiday Season Without Telling Me You’re in Downeast Maine [PHOTOS]
Tell me you're in Downeast Maine this Holiday Season without telling me you're in Downeast Maine! I'll go first!. Nothing says Downeast Maine like a Lobster Trap Tree!. And I love the newest addition...The Lobster Buoy Tree! I hope that this becomes an annual tradition in Bar Harbor!. It's beautiful...
