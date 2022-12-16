ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Winter Week 2 – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 2 (December 12-17) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, December 22nd11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

EHS and MDI Wrestling at Washington Academy [PHOTOS]

Washington Academy hosted a wrestling meet on Tuesday, December 20th. Competing were wrestlers from Calais, Ellsworth, MDI, Washington Academy and Woodland. According to Ellsworth Wrestling Coach Sam Hughes, Ellsworth won the Duals at Washington Academy beating MDI 52/17; Calais 66/12; WA 54/30; and Woodland 72/6. Check out the photos from...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Boys Defeat Narraguagus 63-53

The Sumner Boys Basketball continue to be "Road Warriors" and defeated Narraguagus 63-53 in Harrington on Monday, December 19th. Jacob Bagley led the Tigers with 15 points. Ethan Chase had 14 points. Bryson Parritt had 11 points and Billy Wray had 10 points for Sumner. Angel Valencia had 22 points and Nolan Christiansen finished with points. Ian Gatcomb had 1 point.
SUMNER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16

Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”

There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996

Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Reopens Under New Owners

The Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza located on 6 Pleasant Street in Bar Harbor has reopened under new ownership. The new owners are Hatsana Phanthavong, Georgia Campbell and Jason Fowler. The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday - Sunday 11 am to 12 midnight....
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest Winners [PHOTOS]

Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Manager Minutes at The Jesup

Want an opportunity to meet with the Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland? He will be holding "Manager Minutes" at The Jesup Memorial Library the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He will be joined by members of the Town Council, Boards, Committees...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

