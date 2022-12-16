ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blog: Quiet & cold before late week system

You may be reading this with the hopes that a fresh snowfall will blanket Hampton Roads just in time for Santa and his mighty crew to drop holiday cheer on Christmas. If you did, then I, a measly local meteorologist, am here to play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. And...
NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge...
