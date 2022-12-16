Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas freshman combo forward Jordan Walsh steps up with top-shelf performances
LITTLE ROCK — Normally there’d be no need to engage in MVP chatter for player performances spanning a one-week / two-game stretch in mid-December non-conference play, but this year relative to last season and other factors for the Arkansas Razorbacks it seems fitting, and there’s no better candidate to hang that MVP moniker on than freshman Jordan Walsh.
No. 17/19 Razorbacks Drop First Game of Season
SAN DIEGO – The No. 17/19 Arkansas Women’s Basketball team came into Tuesday’s opening round game at the San Diego Invitational having started the season 13-0, but No. 16/15 Oregon put the Razorbacks’ undefeated start to a halt. In a highly competitive game, Arkansas led by seven points with 8:30 left in the game, but Oregon made big shots down the stretch and Arkansas was unable to make a field goal for over six minutes, leading to an 85-78 loss. Samara Spencer continued her great play with her first career double-double off 20 points and a career-high 10 assists, while Erynn Barnum also logged a 20-piece with 22 points and nine boards.
DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
Hogs hoping to have successful early signing period
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches are hoping for a successful early signing period that begins Wednesday and concludes on Friday. They currently have 20 high school commitments to go with three from the transfer portal. It’s always possible someone on Arkansas’ list could still flip to another school or the Razorbacks could flip a recruit from elsewhere. The Razorbacks have already had three players go back on verbal commitments.
Team Daly Finishes Runner-Up at PNC Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. – Current Razorback John Daly II rolled in an eagle putt from just off the green on the final hole to put Team Daly, with his father John Daly, at -24. While they were the clubhouse leaders, the duo would end up finishing runner-up at the 2022 PNC Championship, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grand Lakes.
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
Arkansas’ signed letters of intent
FAYETTEVILLE — This story will be updated as signed letters of intent arrive at Arkansas today. Today is the first day of the early signing period that extends through Friday. The Razorbacks enter the day with 20 high school commitments and three transfer portal pledges. Stay with Hogville and...
Travis Williams and Morgan Turner excited at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman surprised the media on Monday by bringing his two new hires to the press conference. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams and tight end’s coach Morgan Turner both are seemingly excited to be at Arkansas. Pittman talked about how the hires came about. “On my right...
KJ Jefferson preparing for bowl and 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is once again preparing for a bowl game without all the targets he had during the regular season. Last year, star wide receiver Treylon Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, Jefferson will be missing Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson and tight end Trey Knox for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Haselwood opted out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft while Jackson and Knox entered the transfer portal.
Arkansas’ depth chart for bowl game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for the bowl game and the first such roster since the end of the season. Here’s a closer look at the Arkansas depth chart for Kansas. OFFENSE. WR 13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175. 85 Harper Cole R-So....
Micah Tease decommits from Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease has decommitted from Arkansas following a weekend visit to Texas A&M. Tease, 5-11, 180, made the announcement on Twitter Monday. “First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with these amazing recruitment opportunities. Without him,...
John Morgan III talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas only hosted one recruit this weekend, but he was a priority target after a successful career at Pitt. Defensive end John Morgan III, 6-2, 265, arrived in Arkansas late Friday night and then left Sunday afternoon. The standout gave high visits to his Arkansas visit. “It...
MBB Players play “Holiday Elves” for family at Samaritan Community Center.
Rogers, AR (Zipline Studio)- The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team has been busy on the court, and OFF the court the last few days! The Athlete Advocate Consortium “Elves” (aka Jalen Graham, Devo Davis, and Makhel Mitchell) visited the Rogers Samaritan Community Center shop on Monday where they spread a little Christmas cheer by paying for unsuspecting customers’ purchases and treating parents and children to mini-shopping sprees in the store.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 12-18-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Big week for Arkansas Football with Hogs going out and Hogs coming in on all fronts. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk, the team breaks down all the developing news. We also get into potential transfers and those who will...
Wellness Wednesday – Partner Workouts
How about a workout to get you over the hump on this humpday? This time Fayetteville Athletic Club Fitness Director Betsy Rawlings teaches us some great exercises to do with a partner. Betsy say that it’s a proven fact that you exercise harder and longer when you are working with...
Get into the Spirit with Finnegan’s
Finnegan’s Wine, Beer & Spirits is located on N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville, AR, nestled amongst many of the premier biking trails Arkansas has to offer. Finnegan’s offers great customer service, a friendly atmosphere and an array of beverage options for any occasion!. Their team is ready to...
Good Day Shoutout – 6th grade athlete gifted wheelchair & more
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs, to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout! These are today’s good day shoutouts. First up, a middle schooler in Rogers received the best surprise....
Preliminary hearing set for fatal Oklahoma love triangle shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — A preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning in Ottawa County for a woman accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly romantically linked to her husband. Charlana Nichelle Kelly, 53, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court on a complaint...
Crunch Fitness bring state of the art facility to NWA
Many people have working on their fitness at the top of the list of new year’s resolutions. Crunch Fitness is set to open soon at the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and we had the chance to check it out before it opens later this month. Watch as General Manager Hayden Stricker gives a tour plus details on a special promotion.
Tips for avoiding holiday weight gain.
“So, if you’re worried about entering the holidays and gaining weight and feeling terrible when it’s all done, one of the main things that you can do is listen to your body, and kind of set some, just general guidelines in place.”, say Aubree Hays, Dietitian at Washington Regional Medical Center. “So, first of all, listening to your body. If your body says it’s full, don’t keep stuffing it. Remember that even though we have these special foods once or twice a year, if you wait an hour or two until you’re hungry again, it’ll still be there, so you don’t have to finish everything on your plate, you don’t have to take large portions of things every time, but, you can just wait and listen and enjoy things a little bit at a time, instead of large portions all at once. And you can also kind of set some guidelines in place for yourself before the holidays start, that will help you, kind of navigate some of those situations. Something you can do is make sure you eat a really healthy breakfast, that’s gonna keep you from wanting to overeat on appetizers or overdo it at lunch. Make sure that if you have family that likes to fix a lot of appetizers, how can we maybe focus on fruits and vegetables, or some lean meats, some cheeses, things that are going to fill us and be nourishing, without tempting us to make ourselves overdo it. If you have a family that likes to spend time together, maybe after you guys eat you could all go take a walk together. Something that’s gonna get your blood pumping, and kinda get that food moving through your body.”
