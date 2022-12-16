Wicomico Humane Society thanks local carpenters for helping to winterize outdoor kennels, says the shelter is at all time high capacity

Read full article on original website
Local non-profit hosts food drive for students and families ahead of holiday break
HURLOCK, Md.- “People are just in need. People are hurting and they don’t know where their next meal may come from,” Allen said. As students across Dorchester County head home for holiday break, Mid-shore Meals Til Monday is making sure none of them go without food. Tuesday,...
Wor-Wic Veterans and Military Association holds toy drive
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wor-Wic Community College Veterans and Military Association recently held a successful toy drive. We’re told they were able to gather some amazing toys for local families in need this holiday season. Toys for Tots has been around for a long time and they do a wonderful job at making sure so many children can have a memorable holiday who otherwise would not be able to.
Milford “tent city” residents clearing out as land is set for development
MILFORD, Del. – If you turn down East Masten Circle in Milford, and follow a trail into the woods, you’ll find a tent city. About 40 to 50 homeless individuals stay there at any given time. As those staying at the camp prepare for plummeting temperatures, they’re now...
Results of Ocean City’s 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest
The 2022 Holiday House Decorating Contest in Ocean City included 39 entries, and winners were announced on Monday. The People’s Choice Award winner – the Schatzman home at 2937 Bay Avenue – received more than 600 likes on Facebook. Winners and addresses are listed below:. The list...
Christmas Dinner in Ocean City Maryland
Touch of Italy, Ocean City, Maryland will be open Christmas Day and has a wonderful Dinner Special from 2pm - 8pm 12/25/2023. located at 6600 Coastal Highway, Ocean City Md. Call: 410-524-5252 For Reservations or go to: www.touchofitaly.com.
PRICE DECREASED! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - only minutes to downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
New Beebe providers focus on primary care and women’s services
Beebe Healthcare recently welcomed physician assistant Sarah Stamm, PA-C, and certified nurse midwife Sarah Brissey, CNM, MSN, to its network of skilled healthcare providers serving Sussex County. Both are employed by Beebe Medical Group. Stamm is a physician assistant who sees patients at Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She focuses on...
The Grinch visits East Coast Garden Center
The grouchy, green Grinch greeted people of all ages Dec. 10, as the East Coast Garden Center near Millsboro transformed into Whoville. Joining the Mean One was Mayor Augustus Maywho and his would-be fiancee Martha May. Just like the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey, Maywho has a keen eye for Martha and even proposed to her at noon inside the East Coast Garden Center greenhouses – she declined. This story has a happy ending, though, as the actors Mark Voelkel and Cindy Spencer are actually engaged in real life.
DART bus service posts holiday schedule
Delaware Transit Corporation announced its DART bus service for the upcoming holidays. For Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, DART will operate regular Saturday services statewide. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate.
New Year’s Eve ball drop returns to downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- If you’re still searching for New Year’s plans, the 9th annual Ball Drop event is making a comeback right here in Downtown Salisbury. The event is produced by the Arts and Entertainment District. We’re told its one of the biggest events downtown Salisbury sees annually.
Lunch with a Purpose benefits therapeutic riding group
Lunch with a Purpose Coastal Delaware held its fourth luncheon of the season Dec. 7. Rehoboth Beach Country Club was the venue for the festive event that benefitted Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding, a 501c3, nonprofit center in Harbeson that is affiliated with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International. Thanks to the generosity of those attending, SDTR so far has realized nearly $5,400 in cash donations and $2,000 of in-kind donations.
UMES celebrates winter graduates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Congratulations to all of the UMES graduates at this year’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony. 187 graduated Tuesday morning, and pictured are 16 graduates from the inaugural new Physician’s Assistant program. Good luck for whatever the future holds!. We want to hear your good...
A Profile in Patience: A Chat with Benedictine’s Shirley Blackston
Working at Benedictine in a rural part of Caroline County takes a remarkable amount of patience. With a mission to provide services for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities as well as autism, the staff at the Ridgely need to find job satisfaction with the smallest, incremental steps their residents take in mastering simple life skills. That can include the everyday tasks of personal hygiene or going to a public restaurant with the capacity to enjoy meals in noisy, confusing environments with appropriate behavior.
Pallet shelter for homeless in Georgetown behind schedule
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be ready for residents early in the New Year. In recent months, volunteers have helped The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency to build the 40 prefab homes. But delays have plagued those efforts. “The latest delay...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Maryland should be put on your list of places to eat.
Most Wanted Monday – December 19, 2022
We are less than a week away from Christmas and Santa is doing his final revisions on that big, long, list. And speaking of lists, we have a new one as well. Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here to share, and let's just say none of them are in the nice column.
Truck Fire in Dorchester County
VIENNA, Md.-The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland is investigating the cause of a truck fire in Dorchester County on Monday. According to the Fire Marshals Office, the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 1 a.m. on 103 Church Street in Vienna. When the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found a 2005 GMC Truck with a refrigerated body on fire. It took responding firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
Escapee Apprehended After Leaving Community Service
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities apprehended an escapee who walked away from community service days prior. The Delaware Department of Correction say Matthew Lawson, 39, of Millsboro is back in custody after leaving his community service / work detail in Georgetown on Dec. 15. Authorities say Lawson was apprehended on...
Richard Paul Blades, retired pastor
Pastor Richard Paul Blades “Dicky” met his Savior face to face Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 18, 1940, to the late Marion Paul Blades and Mildred Hill Blades, and was raised in Laurel. Dicky graduated from Laurel High School...
Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ocean City
Looking for somewhere to have Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Dinner? Look no further! Here is a selection of restaurants open this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Ocean City. 28th Street Pit N Pub, for Beer, BBQ & Ribs, will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas Eve...
