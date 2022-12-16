Wicomico Humane Society thanks local carpenters for helping to winterize outdoor kennels, says the shelter is at all time high capacity

This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO