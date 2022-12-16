ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shermans Dale, PA

I quit my makeup artist job to open a disabled farm animal rescue

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KPHK_0jkPd9SQ00

A makeup artist traded glitz and glam for slop and scat when she realized her true “calling” was rescuing disabled farm animals.

Amanda Clark, 33, runs the Here With Us Farm Sanctuary with her husband Steve, 35, in Shermans Dale, Penn. The rescue is said to be home to 180 farm animals, including cows from dairy farms; battery-farmed hens; and pigs saved from the slaughterhouse.

The vegan couple drew inspiration from a visit to a sanctuary in New York in 2017.

“We were so touched by their stories we literally became vegan overnight,” Clark explained to SWNS.

The pair rescued two goats, named Patrick and Darby, in July 2017 — and both are still with them. Clark’s brother initially allowed them to keep the animals in a fenced-in section of his yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfs8A_0jkPd9SQ00
The sanctuary includes sheep, cows and pigs.
Amanda Clark/ SWNS

Then they rescued four hens — Tofu, Happy, Peanut and Peg — and bought their own land in York County, Penn., to save even more animals. They quickly outgrew that land as well.

In 2019, Here With Us became a registered nonprofit charity that relies on donor funds, with 10 to 12 volunteers helping out, including the couple’s 9-year-old son, Fin.

“Steve still works full-time, but him and Fin are such a great help — they’re just as involved,” Clark revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1xej_0jkPd9SQ00
The nonprofit sanctuary is run with the help of local volunteers, the youngest one being the couple’s 9-year-old son, Fin, who loves mucking with the animals.
Amanda Clark/ SWNS

“The day we moved in, we got a cow fence installed for two rescues, Ronnie and Reggie,” she continued. “I just knew it was what I wanted to do, and I quit my job as a makeup artist to care for the animals full-time.”

Clark begins her day at 7 a.m., to feed the outside animals. She returns inside the house to care for the disabled ones.

Three ducks, named Tuck, Cheerio and Dandy, suffer neurological disorders and require a wheelchair. The newest arrivals — a female cow, Vasana and her calf, Wilbert — were rescued just two days before they were due to head to a slaughterhouse.

“Some are from cruelty cases, and some were found abandoned and bought to us. A lot have been rescued from the farming industry or just before being slaughtered for meat,” she explained.

“Diesel the rooster was surrendered to us with mobility and ‘anger’ issues, but he has never shown any aggression,” Clark added. “It just goes to show all of these animals deserve love and patience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjKqW_0jkPd9SQ00
Here With Us Farm Sanctuary is located in Shermans Dale, Penn.
Amanda Clark/ SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPRIb_0jkPd9SQ00
“All of the animals have feelings and emotions – just like people,” Amanda Clark said.
Amanda Clark/ SWNS

The sanctuary has gained a loyal following on Instagram with more than 22,300 animal enthusiasts keeping up with farm life.

“I have never cared for disabled animals before, but it’s just something we’ve learned on the way,” Clark said. “All of the animals have feelings and emotions — just like people.”

“The sanctuary has been four years in the making, and I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else,” she added.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Mary Duncan

“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.
Indy100

Woman puts up witty sign in response to neighbour's lavish Christmas lights

'Tis the season to be jolly, they say – well for most Christmas fanatics. One homeowner has put their own innovative spin on getting in the Christmas spirit, leaving people in hysterics. Instead of attempting to compete with their neighbour's lavish Christmas lights, they instead put up an illuminated sign directing attention across the street. The lit-up sign reading "ditto" has an arrow pointing to a fully-decorated house. College student Riley Lennon, 23, was walking past the house in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, when he spotted the hilarious tongue-in-cheek signage. The video shows an elaborate Christmas light display, including...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
New York Post

Boy who shot mom for refusing Amazon purchase spoke of ‘little girls’ inside his head, grandma says

The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who allegedly shot his mom over a virtual reality headset had “two little girls” inside his head who told him to do things, his grieving grandmother said — as she begged for mercy for her sick grandson. “He’s always said that he hears voices,” Lueritha Mann told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “There’s two little girls inside his head telling him to do things. And he has an imaginary friend that will tell him to do really bad things.” The boy also had difficulty sleeping and would complain about the voices being especially intense in the early morning,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance

She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
News On 6

Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident

Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

My boyfriend asked me to repay him $7 for cold medicine — I saw that as a big, red flag

That’s cold. A TikToker from Hawaii is claiming a longtime boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick. Jackie Li, who goes by @jackieli852 on the platform, shared the shocking story in a viral video that has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month. The 48-second clip is in response to another TikToker musing about couples who Venmo each other money for small items. “One time I was feeling really sick, and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Li started...
HAWAII STATE
Upworthy

Man born without limbs and abandoned as a baby now inspires millions with makeup tutorials

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 8, 2021. It has since been updated. At the young age of 22, Gabe Adams-Wheatley has faced—and spectacularly overcome—more challenges than most of us could ever imagine. Born in Brazil with a severe form of Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that caused him to be born without legs or arms, he was put up for adoption at 9 months old. "I was adopted by a Utah family here in the US, and when they were adopting me, my mom was pregnant with her 11th child; she now has 13 of her own biological children, and I am her only adopted child," Gabe told PopSugar. Today, this inspiring young man has over two million followers on TikTok where he shares makeup tutorials, glimpses of his day-to-day life with his husband, and insights into how he goes about his daily routine without limbs.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy