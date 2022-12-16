Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Clay County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those with holiday travel plans will want to monitor the forecast closely and adjust plans as necessary. Any person that becomes stranded or trapped outdoors could encounter a life-threatening situation in a short amount of time.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...All of central Iowa. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night. Snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Strong winds and extreme cold Thursday into Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions. Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
