Effective: 2022-12-21 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday! A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow has begun over the region this afternoon and will continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside.

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO