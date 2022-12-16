Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
KSLA
Arkansas Middle students receive special gift ahead of holiday break
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Some Texarkana, Ark. students received a special envelope Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the Christmas break began... and it wasn’t their report cards. “Christmas is a time that you want students to be happy and merry, and this is an opportunity for us to bring joy to those kiddos,” said Kendrix Smith, principal of Arkansas Middle School.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
hopeprescott.com
Officer Jimmy Bush of Hope Police Promoted to Sergeant
The Hope Police Department is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Officer Jimmy Bush to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Bush has 11 years of service in law enforcement and is assigned to the patrol division as a shift supervisor. Congratulations!!
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities
A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. Texarkana, Texas, police...
easttexasradio.com
Texarkana Child Found Barefoot In Pajamas
Texarkana Police arrested Sharedyjah Beard, 24, after finding her four-year-old daughter walking down College Dr. barefoot in pajamas. A Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. Unfortunately, she woke up, couldn’t find her mother, and ran down the road looking for her, and the apartment door was open with no one inside. When found, her mother appeared intoxicated with the smell of marijuana.
KSLA
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 7:41 p.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Ark. Officers were given information about the theft and then came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700...
KNOE TV8
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - This drone footage gives more insight into the extent of damage caused by a tornado in Farmerville on Dec. 13, 2022. KNOE previously reported on the injuries sustained from the storm.
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
The five women from Shreveport led police in Texarkana, Ark. on a high speed chase after allegedly stealing $5k of Ulta Beauty products.
Popular Texarkana Restaurant Closes Doors to Open New Location Soon
If you thought something looked a little amiss at The Pavilion Shopping Center on Saint Michael Drive in Texarkana over the weekend, then you would be correct. What Restaurant in Texarkana is Closing its Doors?. Reggie's Burgers, Dogs and Fries location at The Pavilion has closed after 10 years. They...
Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict
A new Pentagon contract that is part of President Joe Biden’s most recent Ukraine security package will increase production of Arkansas-made rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles at Lockheed Martin’s sprawling manufacturing campus in East Camden. The $430.9 million Pentagon contract awarded on Dec. 2 will ramp up production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) […] The post Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
