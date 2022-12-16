Texarkana Police arrested Sharedyjah Beard, 24, after finding her four-year-old daughter walking down College Dr. barefoot in pajamas. A Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. Unfortunately, she woke up, couldn’t find her mother, and ran down the road looking for her, and the apartment door was open with no one inside. When found, her mother appeared intoxicated with the smell of marijuana.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO