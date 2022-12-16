ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Hard freeze warning out for Four State region

South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Arkansas Middle students receive special gift ahead of holiday break

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Some Texarkana, Ark. students received a special envelope Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the Christmas break began... and it wasn’t their report cards. “Christmas is a time that you want students to be happy and merry, and this is an opportunity for us to bring joy to those kiddos,” said Kendrix Smith, principal of Arkansas Middle School.
TEXARKANA, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
WARREN, AR
arkadelphian.com

2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident

A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Officer Jimmy Bush of Hope Police Promoted to Sergeant

The Hope Police Department is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Officer Jimmy Bush to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Bush has 11 years of service in law enforcement and is assigned to the patrol division as a shift supervisor. Congratulations!!
HOPE, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities

A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Overturned truck shuts down traffic

According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. Texarkana, Texas, police...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texarkana Child Found Barefoot In Pajamas

Texarkana Police arrested Sharedyjah Beard, 24, after finding her four-year-old daughter walking down College Dr. barefoot in pajamas. A Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. Unfortunately, she woke up, couldn’t find her mother, and ran down the road looking for her, and the apartment door was open with no one inside. When found, her mother appeared intoxicated with the smell of marijuana.
TEXARKANA, TX
Arkansas Advocate

Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict

A new Pentagon contract that is part of President Joe Biden’s most recent Ukraine security package will increase production of Arkansas-made rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles at Lockheed Martin’s sprawling manufacturing campus in East Camden. The $430.9 million Pentagon contract awarded on Dec. 2 will ramp up production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) […] The post Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
CAMDEN, AR

