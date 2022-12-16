Effective: 2022-12-21 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Clay County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those with holiday travel plans will want to monitor the forecast closely and adjust plans as necessary. Any person that becomes stranded or trapped outdoors could encounter a life-threatening situation in a short amount of time.

CLAY COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO