ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Sheriff polygraphs deputies to learn who shares info with press

By Tyler Layne
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ss34j_0jkPcnJ400

RICHMOND, Va. -- After Richmond officials put a spotlight on safety concerns at the Richmond City Jail , Sheriff Antionette Irving's office polygraph tested at least two deputies, multiple sources told CBS 6.

Sources said the sheriff's office attempted to find out which jail officers have been leaking information from inside the jail to members of the public and the press.

When asked why Irving's office tested her deputies and if it was an appropriate use of the lie detectors, jail administrator Major Stacey Bagby said, "Polygraphs are used to establish information during investigations as they may relate to safety and security."

Bagby said determining who inside the jail may be providing information to outside entities is a matter of safety and security. She gave a few reasons why.

"Safety and security within a jail or prison are key to daily operations. There is an increased opportunity for vulnerabilities when information is not held in confidence. This information may be critical to an ongoing investigation, and the safety of individuals and/or may create a risk to such operations," Bagby said.

Bagby added that keeping information confidential, "helps reduce violence, vandalism, the introduction of illegal and dangerous contraband, unsanitary conditions, etc."

The polygraph tests followed media coverage detailing security challenges within the jail, deputy staffing shortages, reported assaults on jail officers, and violence among inmates.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell requested that the state launch a review of the jail for compliance with regulations after she said she's "repeatedly" heard from deputies and families of inmates who are worried for their safety. Trammell cited recent inmate deaths and attacks on deputies that are "occurring at a disturbing rate."

There have been three reported inmate deaths at the jail this year, including one drug overdose . The causes of death for the other inmates are still pending. CBS 6 obtained more than a dozen jail incident reports, which show at least three deputies who were injured by inmates in just one month.

CBS 6 asked the sheriff's office for the total number of assaults on staff for the year and has not received an answer. The question is now part of a Freedom of Information Act request that the sheriff's office said would cost CBS 6 more than $1,000 to fulfill .

In a previous interview with CBS 6, Sheriff Irving said she believed the incidents are being "blown out of proportion" and that assaults at the jail do not happen often.

"We may have one this month, and we may have one six months or a year down the road, but we’re not having assaults every day. We’re not having assaults every month," Irving said.

Irving said she's currently down about 160 deputies out of 385 total positions which has led to officers who are "overworked, tired, frustrated, and disgruntled."

The sheriff also said a shift in the public's perception of law enforcement during the racial justice movements of 2020 has made it more difficult for her to recruit and retain deputies.

"It's a different eyesight on doing this type of work," she said. "The lack of respect. We are not looked at the same way we used to be looked at."

It's unclear what Sheriff Irving plans to do with the results of the polygraph tests and her office did not confirm what questions were asked. Bagby said she could not give any further information due to "open investigations."

This story was originally published by WTVR in Richmond.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

RPD officer resigns ahead of guilty plea

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has resigned after assaulting a Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy in July. According to court records, Shwarlyn Arriola pleaded guilty to assaulting an off-duty deputy at the Cultural Center of India where a teenager was shot to death during a birthday party. A...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Man shot on Byron Street in Henrico

(HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after a shooting in Henrico early Tuesday morning. According to the Henrico Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street near Ammons Avenue at 1:12 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man hurt on the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out

Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release. Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors. The post Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy