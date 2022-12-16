ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case

By Associated Press
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5iGw_0jkPcdTo00

An engineering firm accused of having some responsibility for Flint's lead-contaminated water in 2014-15 has settled a lawsuit with four families, months after a jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in August.

Details of the agreement between the families and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were not publicly disclosed in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"To avoid the significant costs, expenses and time of another protracted trial, the parties were able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution, subject to court approval,” LAN attorney Wayne Mason told MLive.com.

The families sued LAN and another company, Veolia North America, accusing them of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

Flint’s water became contaminated because water pulled from the Flint River wasn’t treated to reduce its effect on lead pipes. Citing cost, managers appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder switched to the river in 2014 while awaiting a new pipeline to Lake Huron.

The trial centered on the engineering firms and the effects of lead on four children, not all Flint residents. The case's outcome was being closely watched because there are other cases pending against Veolia and LAN.

Veolia’s lawyers said the firm was briefly hired in the middle of the crisis, not before the spigot was turned on. LAN said an engineer repeatedly recommended that Flint test the river water for weeks to determine what treatments would be necessary.

The families that reached a settlement with LAN are still suing Veolia, and a new trial is scheduled to begin in February.

Veolia and LAN were not part of a landmark $626 million deal involving property owners, thousands of residents, the state of Michigan and other parties.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. Genesee Co. Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets. Updated: 6...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw community centers could receive $725K in county stimulus funds

SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners at its next meeting could consider approving $725,000 in funding for Saginaw-based community centers. The board could weigh four spending proposals during a 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting at the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 S. Michigan in Saginaw. The funding would come from the county’s $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus money received last year.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

How to escrow your rent in Michigan

Moldy walls. No heat in winter. Sewage in the basement. These are all dangerous conditions to be living with — and if you are renting, it is your landlord’s responsibility to fix them in a timely manner. In reality, that often is not the case. However, there are...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Traffic slowed on Corunna Road after pedestrian hit in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic was moving slowly on Corunna Road near I-75 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ryan Street, which is just east of the I-75 interchange. Authorities on the scene...
wdet.org

Disabilities lawsuit plaintiffs hope their case makes buildings more inclusive in Michigan

Disability activists are suing the State of Michigan and other local governments for violating building requirements, saying in a federal complaint that they do not have “simple access” to courtrooms and offices throughout the state. The lawsuit focuses on the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit, arguing that the building lacks “disability-accessible, barrier-free” amenities.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Charges dropped against man accused of fatal shooting at Flint party

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has dismissed the case against a man accused in a fatal shooting at a large party in Flint back in November 2020. Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Thursday, Dec. 15, dismissed charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm against Anthony Lee King Jr.
FLINT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy