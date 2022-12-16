ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cannabus? Men accused of selling pot from converted school bus in Queens

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKfW5_0jkPcY1300

QUEENS, NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — Two men are accused of operating an unlicensed marijuana dispensary out of a converted school bus in Queens, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Thursday.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Sales were made just blocks from nearby schools, she said. Omar Herrera, 32, and David Reilly, 47, were charged with criminal sale of cannabis in the second and third degrees, criminal possession of cannabis in the third degree, unlawful sale of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Herrera and Reilly allegedly operated Beach Boyz Budz daily while parked across from Rockaway Ferry Dock. Prosecutors allege they were trying to attract business from people getting on and off the ferry.

NY prepares for cannabis deliveries

Members of the Queens District Attorney’s Detective Bureau, helped by members of the New York City Sherriff’s Office, seized more than a pound of cannabis plant and around 274 pre-rolls during the investigation. They also seized 10 1,000 milligram bottles containing cannabis syrup, two jars of cannabis crumble, 49 bags of edibles and 29 cannabis vape pens.

“Stores, trucks and other outlets currently selling recreational marijuana are doing so illegally. What consumers are buying from these sellers is not regulated and most certainly has not been tested by the state,” Katz said. “Private testing has found that the cannabis products sold through these illegal operations often contain harmful contaminants . And the illegal dealers are undercutting the legal sellers before they are even able to get started, translating into lost tax revenue and lost funding for essential public services.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morrisfocus.com

Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
ELIZABETH, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn man sentenced for raping woman twice

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for the 2020 rape of a 21-year-old woman, officials said. Shinol John, 36, raped the woman twice, prosecutors said. She was walking home from a party when John attacked. “Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this violent […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local girl’s Christmas tree journey from Queensbury to NYC

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hailing from Queensbury, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has a lot of fans around the world! With that being said, one local six-year-old girl named Delaney could be in the running for its biggest fan.  NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson first met Jennifer Lindsley and her daughter, Delaney, at Fabulous Fillies Day at […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
bronx.com

Naima Bahadi, 59, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Naima Bahadi. 1115 Westchester Avenue. Bronx, NY 10459. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims

A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

NYPD seeks 2 in connection to fatal Queens shooting

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday. Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities.  First […]
QUEENS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project announced

Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced on Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration issued a "Finding of no Significant Impact," a key development signaling the end of the formal environmental review process, making way for a new, state-of-the-art Hudson River crossing that will improve trail travel across the Empire Corridor.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy