Washington, DC

Commanders vs. Giants: Thursday injury report for Week 15

By Bryan Manning
 5 days ago
The Washington Commanders continued preparing for the New York Giants Thursday, but the nasty weather shifted practice inside to the team’s bubble.

It was another positive day on the injury front for the Commanders. The only new addition to the injury report was guard Saahdiq Charles. Charles reported concussion symptoms after Wednesday’s practice.

Charles started three games this season and played 85% of the offensive snaps in a Week 4 loss to the Cowboys. Charles initially replaced Trai Turner at right guard. Turner was struggling at the time. Turner replaced Charles in the lineup for the Week 8 game at Indianapolis.

The Commanders will be without starting center Tyler Larsen, who is lost for the season with a knee injury. Wes Schweitzer, who returned from injury last week, will shift over to center to replace Larsen.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi [ankle] and Turner [knee] were on the practice field Thursday. Both players were full participants, which is good news for Washington heading into Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Left guard Andrew Norwell [shoulder] was limited again Thursday.

Running backs Antonio Gibson [foot] and Brian Robinson Jr. [quad], wide receiver Cam Sims [back], defensive end Chase Young [knee] and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste were also limited. St-Juste’s chances of playing Sunday hinge on his Friday participation, but things appear to be headed in the right direction.

The Commanders are guarded about Young’s potential 2022 debut Sunday.

The Giants had five players miss practice Thursday. Here is a copy of the injury report.

