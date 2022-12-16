Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born the daughter of Riley and Ethel (Allen) Cooper on June 14, 1939, Hamilton, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Hamilton High School. She was united in marriage to Glen Nibarger on January 28, 1956, in Hamilton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2011. Peggy was then united in marriage to Art Lumsden on August 22, 2015, in Purdin, Missouri. He survives of the home. Peggy worked as a host for KOA Campground for many years. She also worked for Midwest Vending and Wal-Mart. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Peggy was also a member of Farmer Ettes, and A1 Auxiliary of Texas. She also served as a 4-H Leader for several years.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO