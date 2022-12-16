Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patientLavinia ThompsonChillicothe, MO
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment buildingCJ CoombsTrenton, MO
kchi.com
CHS Lady Hornets Basketball Blows Out Joplin 72-32
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Basketball team took an early 13-0 lead over Joplin on Tuesday evening and never looked back on their way to a 72-32 victory. Jessica Reeter led the way for the Lady Hornets posting 23 points with 20 of them coming in the 1st half. Kayanna Cranmer added 11 and Cali Burkhardt knocked in three triples to give her nine points.
kchi.com
8th Grade Hornets Basketball Grabs Hornet Hoops Tournament Championship
The Chillicothe Boys 8th Grade basketball team defeated the Marshall Owls 46-44 in the championship game of the CMS Hornet Hoops Tournament. The boys game was played right after the 8th Grade Chillicothe girls won their championship game!. Members of the 8th Grade Boys championship team are Bryson Shoop, Cooper...
kchi.com
NCMC Holiday Hoops Results For Tuesday 12/20
North Missouri Knights Girls 56 – Pattonsburg Girls 46. Pattonsburg Boys 76 – North Missouri Knights Boys 63.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Holiday Trash Routes
Trash routes in Chillicothe will change due to the Christmas Holiday. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says the changes are for this Friday and Monday. Figg says they will also be closed on New Year’s. If you have questions, call the CMU office at 660-646-1683.
kchi.com
Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden
Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born the daughter of Riley and Ethel (Allen) Cooper on June 14, 1939, Hamilton, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Hamilton High School. She was united in marriage to Glen Nibarger on January 28, 1956, in Hamilton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2011. Peggy was then united in marriage to Art Lumsden on August 22, 2015, in Purdin, Missouri. He survives of the home. Peggy worked as a host for KOA Campground for many years. She also worked for Midwest Vending and Wal-Mart. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Peggy was also a member of Farmer Ettes, and A1 Auxiliary of Texas. She also served as a 4-H Leader for several years.
Columbia Missourian
‘Good news, bad news’: Drinkwitz assumes quarterback coaching duties
Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan departed for his alma mater — Boise State — on Wednesday, leaving Missouri after three seasons. Although becoming more involved in play calling for the Tigers in the last few weeks, Hamdan accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Broncos. Hamdan appeared as a...
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Street Crews Prepping For Storm
The Chillicothe Street Crews are preparing for the approaching Winter Storm. Street Department Director Jeff Gillespie says crews have been treating streets. Gillespie says they are prepared once the snow arrives. If Chillicothe receives three inches or more of snow, a Snow Emergency will be declared. The Street Department will...
kchi.com
Thawing Pipes Results In House Fire
A report of a house fire at 1122 South Street summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Tuesday evening. The call came in about 7:30 and the fire crew arrived in two minutes to find a resident had been attempting to thaw pipes with a propane heater from the outside of the home. Flames had started burning through the siding and the home’s structure and the subflooring. A chainsaw was used to cut through the siding.
kchi.com
Ed Turner Inducted Into The Academy of Missouri Squires
A prominent ambassador of the Chillicothe community has been named to the Academy of Missouri Squires. Gov. Michael L. Parson has announced that Ed Turner is among eight new members inducted today (Tuesday). The Missouri Squires Academy was established in 1960 and is limited to 100 living members who have made lasting contributions to their community, state and/or nation.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Tuesday
Seventy-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. 9:58 am, Officers patrolling the 400 block of Walnut St. saw a car that appeared to be broken down. The owner of the vehicle informed officers that the car had been tampered with. The investigation continues. 4:54 pm,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
KCTV 5
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Emergency Snow Routes
With the possibility of significant snowfall later this week, now is a good time to remind ourselves of the Emergency Snow Routes. A Snow Emergency may be declared after three inches of snow has fallen and remains in effect until the snow removal is complete. Chillicothe City Ordinance defines those...
northwestmoinfo.com
Prosocial Behavior Program is Showing Positive Results in Missouri Schools
(MISSOURINET)- A University of Missouri research project to help create a more positive learning environment in some Missouri public schools appears to be working. The effort uses prosocial behavior techniques to help fifth grade math and science students understand how their behavior affects others. State Board of Education member Kim Bailey, of Raymore, is pleased with the results so far.
kchi.com
Country Music Opry – Chillicothe Area Arts Council
A Country Music Opry – presented by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will have its first performance on January 21st. Arts Council Director Mary Lou Vandeventer says this will include several local and area musicians. Vandeventer explains how the Opry came together. She says she has brought together several...
kchi.com
Wheeling Township Bridge Open
A new bridge in Wheeling Township opened Tuesday following the inspection by the Livingston County Commission. Bridge 203 on road LIV 236 is a 71-foot span that cost at $445,000 to construct. Commissioner Ed Douglas says the bridge is expected to have a 100-year life.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing. 10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers...
