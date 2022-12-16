Read full article on original website
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
Sioux Falls to Offer Free Bus Rides during Bitter Cold
An arctic blast of extreme cold weather is prompting officials in Sioux Falls to offer up free transportation to those who need it. Beginning Wednesday (December 21), Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will be waiving bus fares on all fixed routes in the city. The free rides will be available through...
Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls Announces Its Opening Day
Skiers will be getting a Christmas present over the long holiday break here in the Sioux Empire. Great Bear Ski Valley east of Sioux Falls near Brandon announced its opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season on Monday. The popular ski park will be ready for skiers to hit their...
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
South Dakota State Jackrabbits Announce 2023 Recruiting Class
National Signing Day is a big deal across all levels of College Football, and on Wednesday the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program formally announced its 2023 recruiting class. The Jacks, who are preparing for their 2nd National Title Game in the past three seasons, announced the 11-man class on...
Sioux Falls, Here’s the Best Way to Prevent Car Theft This Winter
Thanks, Mother Nature for the early present of a little slice of Siberian weather during the week of Christmas. That is awesome! You shouldn't of. I mean, seriously, you really shouldn't of!. But, since Ma Nature has decided to give everyone in the Sioux Empire the gift of a deep...
kiwaradio.com
Blizzard Warning Issued
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Blizzard Warning for most of the KIWA listening area. The Blizzard Warning goes will begin at noon Thursday (December 22nd) and continue through noon Saturday (December 24th). In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Thursday, and...
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watch
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through Friday at 6:00 P.M. The Winter Storm Watch states that blizzard conditions are possible, and total snow accumulations of four to eight inches are possible. In addition...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous Cold; Ground Blizzard Later This Week
Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below. First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south. This system will be a clipper that...
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
Death Row Inmates In South Dakota Lowest In The Country
As of October 2022, the South Dakota Department of Corrections lists 154 individuals serving murder sentences in either Sioux Falls or Pierre. Male inmates (150) serving life sentences are housed in Sioux Falls while female inmates (4) are in Pierre. According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by...
dakotanewsnow.com
Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
“Take A Bite!” Sioux Falls Top 5 Favorite Candy Bars
I don't know much, but I do know one thing; candy bars are awesome! And my dentist would agree. I've spent more money than I care to remember on repairing my teeth after years of neglect. But you didn't come here to hear about my lack of dental care, you want to know what the top five favorite candy bars in Sioux Falls are.
kynt1450.com
Winter Travel Advisory
An expected snow storm in the Yankton area could impact holiday travel. The National Weather Service is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of snow on Wednesday and below freezing temperatures throughout the week. Kelo Meteorologist Scott Mundt advises adjusting travel plans. Mundt says that traveling later in the week may...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?
Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
nwestiowa.com
Van's Powersports comes to Hull
HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
