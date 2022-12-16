ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke

From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WISCONSIN STATE
ClutchPoints

NBA rumors: Kristaps Porzingis’ $36 million Wizards decision gets eye-opening update

Washington Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million 2023-24 player option and try his hand at gaining a long-term deal from the Wizards in free agency, according to a Wednesday edition of “NBA Notebook” from HoopsHype. The Wizards free agency deal could be along the lines of three years, $90 million […] The post NBA rumors: Kristaps Porzingis’ $36 million Wizards decision gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA

For better or worse, LaVar Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Complex to talk about the NBA careers of his sons, LaMelo and Lonzo. With LaMelo’s team, the Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Complex asked LaVar if […] The post LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Inside the NBA clowning Charles Barkley again

The Los Angeles Lakers might be in danger of losing Anthony Davis to injury for a long period amid a 13-18 start. But at the very least, LeBron James is still finding ways to entertain himself. LeBron, part owner of Liverpool F.C., recently made his love for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe known. He even showed his former teammate Jeff Green some love after a nasty poster jam last night. And it seems as if James’ heart was filled with even more joy after seeing Charles Barkley get pranked yet again on TNT’s Inside the NBA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley bashes Robert Sarver’s $4 billion payout for Suns

Robert Sarver was virtually forced to sell the Phoenix Suns after his workplace scandals and the sale ultimately netted him a pretty penny. The sale with mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia valued the team at a $4 billion valuation with a huge chunk of that total going straight to Sarver’s pocket. That isn’t sitting well with former Suns icon Charles Barkley.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season

Look good, feel good, play good. (“Well” is the correct word to use, but that wouldn’t sound as catchy, no?) That is not exactly a new sentiment. For years, humans have been taught to dress for success. And it seems as if Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is taking that to heart after showing up […] The post ‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022

The Golden State Warriors (15-17) visit the Brooklyn Nets (19-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Nets prediction and pick. Golden State has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 11th in the Western Conference. The Warriors are […] The post NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident

The Phoenix Suns appeared to have righted the ship after an embarrassing playoff exit last season. They entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards with a solid 19-12 record, remaining as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, after a shaky offseason in their relationship, had a heated argument on the bench, being a reason for much concern. And Charles Barkley let them hear it.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks

The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout

The Golden State Warriors were out-classed by the surging New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, falling 132-94 despite a spirited first half effort. Unfortunately for the defending champions, don’t expect things to go much better less than 24 hours later against another red-hot team from the Tri-State Area. Steve Kerr clarified on […] The post Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine fires back at report of ‘disconnect’ with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are in complete disarray, at least based on reports. Zach LaVine doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with the buzz coming out of the Bulls locker room. LaVine was asked about his thoughts on the report that there’s been a growing “disconnect” between the All-Star shooting guard and the rest of the organization. He […] The post Zach LaVine fires back at report of ‘disconnect’ with Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy