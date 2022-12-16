Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter
MIAMI (AP) — Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face. Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500...
Lakers: Did LeBron James Just Subtly Pressure Rob Pelinka To Make Moves?
With Anthony Davis hurt indefinitely, will L.A. even trade one of its picks now?
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA rumors: Kristaps Porzingis’ $36 million Wizards decision gets eye-opening update
Washington Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million 2023-24 player option and try his hand at gaining a long-term deal from the Wizards in free agency, according to a Wednesday edition of “NBA Notebook” from HoopsHype. The Wizards free agency deal could be along the lines of three years, $90 million […] The post NBA rumors: Kristaps Porzingis’ $36 million Wizards decision gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA
For better or worse, LaVar Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Complex to talk about the NBA careers of his sons, LaMelo and Lonzo. With LaMelo’s team, the Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Complex asked LaVar if […] The post LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Inside the NBA clowning Charles Barkley again
The Los Angeles Lakers might be in danger of losing Anthony Davis to injury for a long period amid a 13-18 start. But at the very least, LeBron James is still finding ways to entertain himself. LeBron, part owner of Liverpool F.C., recently made his love for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe known. He even showed his former teammate Jeff Green some love after a nasty poster jam last night. And it seems as if James’ heart was filled with even more joy after seeing Charles Barkley get pranked yet again on TNT’s Inside the NBA.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-15) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Timberwolves prediction and pick. Dallas has lost three of their last four games to drop them to 10th place in the Western...
Charles Barkley bashes Robert Sarver’s $4 billion payout for Suns
Robert Sarver was virtually forced to sell the Phoenix Suns after his workplace scandals and the sale ultimately netted him a pretty penny. The sale with mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia valued the team at a $4 billion valuation with a huge chunk of that total going straight to Sarver’s pocket. That isn’t sitting well with former Suns icon Charles Barkley.
‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season
Look good, feel good, play good. (“Well” is the correct word to use, but that wouldn’t sound as catchy, no?) That is not exactly a new sentiment. For years, humans have been taught to dress for success. And it seems as if Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is taking that to heart after showing up […] The post ‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Golden State Warriors (15-17) visit the Brooklyn Nets (19-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Nets prediction and pick. Golden State has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 11th in the Western Conference. The Warriors are […] The post NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident
The Phoenix Suns appeared to have righted the ship after an embarrassing playoff exit last season. They entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards with a solid 19-12 record, remaining as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, after a shaky offseason in their relationship, had a heated argument on the bench, being a reason for much concern. And Charles Barkley let them hear it.
Ja Morant’s wasted effort still leaves Nuggets rookie with brutal realization
The Denver Nuggets had every reason to feel good Tuesday night. Not only did they beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 105-91, but they also are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Those will make Nuggets rookie Christian Braun feel much better after Morant scored plenty of points on him.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout
The Golden State Warriors were out-classed by the surging New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, falling 132-94 despite a spirited first half effort. Unfortunately for the defending champions, don’t expect things to go much better less than 24 hours later against another red-hot team from the Tri-State Area. Steve Kerr clarified on […] The post Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine fires back at report of ‘disconnect’ with Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are in complete disarray, at least based on reports. Zach LaVine doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with the buzz coming out of the Bulls locker room. LaVine was asked about his thoughts on the report that there’s been a growing “disconnect” between the All-Star shooting guard and the rest of the organization. He […] The post Zach LaVine fires back at report of ‘disconnect’ with Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks see major shakeup in front office amid rough start, John Collins trade talks
The Atlanta Hawks went off to a promising start to begin the 2022-23 campaign. However, Trae Young’s shooting struggles and subsequent injury woes to some of Atlanta’s most crucial players, such as Dejounte Murray and John Collins, have taken their toll. Through 31 games, the Hawks have mustered an uneven 16-15 record.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant all smiles during recent reunion in New York
Stephen Curry made the trip from the Golden State to the City of Dreams to reunite with former Warrior Kevin Durant at the latter’s star-studded dinner party on Sunday. Durant and his longtime manager Rich Kleiman hosted a Boardroom holiday dinner at The Nines in New York City, according to Page Six, with Curry and various other celebrities in attendance.
