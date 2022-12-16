Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Police looking for man they say attacked woman in Back Bay garage
Boston Police report a woman was sexually attacked inside the garage at 100 Clarendon St. , next to Back Bay station, around 5:15 p.m. on Monday. Police say the victim defended herself and the man ran off towards Stuart Street. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
universalhub.com
Man arrested for taking a snooze in his car on an I-93 onramp in Sullivan Square - and for being drunk and having a loaded gun - DA says
A Transit Police officer who happened on a car just sitting on a Sullivan Square onramp up to I-93 north early Monday wound up arresting the driver, who was asleep behind the wheel with the lights off but the motor running, a gun loaded with eight rounds in the car with him, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
universalhub.com
Man who was shot outside Theater District hotel has died
Boston Police report a man shot outside Moxy, 240 Tremont St. in the Theater District, on Dec. 11 has died. Branden Barrett, 34, of South Weymouth, was taken to a local hospital and died several days after he was shot, police say. On Sunday, after an autopsy, the state medical examiner's office declared his death a homicide, police say.
universalhub.com
As Tufts keeps getting bomb threats, California man awaits sentencing for making threatening calls to the school last year
A Hayward, CA man who likes calling "lady officers" faces sentencing on Feb. 3 for calls to Tufts University Police that led to an hours long search of campus dorms in 2021 for a ex-special services specialist with a taser and guns hiding under the bed of a woman whose dorm room he had supposedly broken into.
universalhub.com
Alleged cop-punching putsch doctor released on personal recognizance, but has to undergo periodic drug tests - and is ordered not tamper with them
A federal magistrate judge yesterday released Dr. Jacquelyn Starer of Ashland on personal recognizance following her arrest yesterday on charges she not only strolled into the Capitol on Jan. 6 but punched a cop in the head, but set several conditions, including a couple Starer would be familiar with, since, in addition to gynecology, she also specializes in addiction treatment:
universalhub.com
Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts
Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
universalhub.com
Barbers, salons and others rush to help businesses ruined by Roslindale Square crash
A GoFundMe set up by Roslindale resident Chris Lang has already gotten $26,000 in pledges to help the barbershop, threading salon and nine other businesses destroyed or shut yesterday when somebody drove into their Corinth Street building yesterday morning. Meanwhile, Boston Police have yet to determine the cause of the...
universalhub.com
Judge rejects request to force Boston Medical Center to immediately provide anti-HIV drugs to man who won't wear a face mask; says he's had ten months to find a new source
A judge has ruled an HIV-positive man can continue his lawsuit against Boston Medical Center for not letting him in for semi-annual checkups because he won't put on a face mask, but that she's not going to immediately order the hospital to simply provide him the pills he needs in part because he's known for ten months now that he would have to find a different health-care provider in a city not lacking for them.
