A judge has ruled an HIV-positive man can continue his lawsuit against Boston Medical Center for not letting him in for semi-annual checkups because he won't put on a face mask, but that she's not going to immediately order the hospital to simply provide him the pills he needs in part because he's known for ten months now that he would have to find a different health-care provider in a city not lacking for them.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO