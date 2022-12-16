ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 on Tuesday night. “(Elias Lindholm) won three faceoffs clean in a...
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
Donato scores in fourth straight, Kraken topple Blues 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato continued his hot streak of goal scoring and got the Seattle Kraken off to the start they needed against an opponent they’ve struggled with in their first two seasons. Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann...
Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the overtime winner and the Washington Capitals won their second in a row by beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Monday night with Alex Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone. Ovechkin, for a third...
Lakers overcome Davis' absence to beat reeling Wizards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists, Lonnie Walker scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of Anthony Davis to beat the Washington Wizards 119-117 on Sunday night. Davis, the Lakers’ leader at 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, injured his...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

