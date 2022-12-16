Read full article on original website
'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
Rodney Gallagher LOI Signing
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap.
Ball screens problematic for WVU, but the ability to defend them appears to be present
In its first segment of games this year, West Virginia's men's basketball team guarded the mid-floor ball screen fairly well. With big men Jimmy Bell, Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo showing excellent mobility, the Mountaineers were able to cover opposing dribblers and their screeners anytime they got within shouting distance of the 3-point line, and did a respectable job of either hedging and recovering, switching automatically or employing the left-right tactic (more on that in a moment).
Minutemen Wrestling crushes competition at Hardwood Duals
Lewis County had a big weekend in Webster County sweeping their way to victory in the Webster Hardwood Duals. The team dominated the competition, not allowing any of the four opposing teams they faced to score more than 10 team points. The Minutemen took down host Webster County 72-4, the...
Cooper Young LOI Signing
WVU's Brown shares recent recruiting schedule, expected numbers and changes
West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown outlined some of the next steps and plans in the recruiting process as the Mountaineers waited for more Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period. As of 11:30 a.m. 16 high school players had sent in their LOIs...
D.J. Oliver LOI Signing
Oryend Fisher LOI Signing
Junior Wrestlers' season continues
Lewis County Jr. Wrestling continues to stay busy with another pair of meets last week in Glenville and Buckhannon.
Substance abuse discussed at Taylor County Middle School
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Taylor County Middle School recently heard a cautionary tale from a man who has devoted his life to inspiring individuals across the nation. Chris Herren, former NBA basketball player, motivational speaker, author and sobriety advocate, hopes to touch listeners with his heartbreaking...
Sports Briefs
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State men’s basketball team (7-3) outscored Felician (3-7) by 21 points in the second half and cruised to a 108-76 win at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont. Six Fighting Falcons reached double-digit point totals. Leading the way for Fairmont State was George Mangas, who...
WVU adds second football portal commitment from Kent State
West Virginia obtained its second commitment from a Kent State player in the transfer portal late Sunday night when cornerback Montre Miller announced his move to the Mountaineer program. Miller joins wide receiver Ja'Shaun Poke, who announced his move to WVU earlier in the evening. The moves from the Golden...
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap
As members of West Virginia's football recruiting class of 2023 sign their letters of intent, we'll track all of the action here leading up to the afternoon press conference with head coach Neal Brown discussing all of the signees. WVU Football Class of 2023 Signees.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bell Mitchell Stevenson Buffalo Postgame 12/18/22
West Virginia players Jimmy Bell, Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson discuss Bell's double-double, the first of his career, and the way the offense has moved through multiple performers.
News Briefs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - More than 1,000 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2022 semester.
Russell Rodeheaver
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Russell William Rodeheaver, 77, of Terra Alta, W.Va., passed away on Dec…
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. optimistic with pandemic handling heading into 2023
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As 2023 comes to a close and the three-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic’s start nears, the Marion County Health Department believes that it has handled the pandemic well in 2022, and officials are optimistic about the future. One of the biggest obstacles...
Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital gives back this holiday season
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital employees continued their yearly holiday giving tradition by providing donations to the Salvation Army of Preston County and Stonerise Kingwood. Hospital staff sponsored 33 children for the Salvation Army Angel Trees program. The program helps provide gifts for children...
City of Buckhannon approves legal bond counsel
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Buckhannon voted to approve their legal bond counsel for the Stockert Youth Center (SYCC) Multipurpose Building Project during Thursday’s City Council meeting. All members were present, including one by telephone.
