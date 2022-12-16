Read full article on original website
'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
Minutemen Wrestling crushes competition at Hardwood Duals
Lewis County had a big weekend in Webster County sweeping their way to victory in the Webster Hardwood Duals. The team dominated the competition, not allowing any of the four opposing teams they faced to score more than 10 team points. The Minutemen took down host Webster County 72-4, the...
Hot shooting Maids take down Liberty, Fairmont Senior to stay unbeaten
The Maids moved to 4-0 on year this week, picking up a pair of quality wins over Liberty and Fairmont Senior. Lewis County used 16 three pointers, including seven by Bryn Hunt, to outduel a talented Liberty team 73-52 at home Wednesday and move to 3-0 on the season.
Junior Wrestlers' season continues
Lewis County Jr. Wrestling continues to stay busy with another pair of meets last week in Glenville and Buckhannon.
City of Ripley celebrates 190th birthday
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Ripley recently celebrated its 190th birthday with a ride from Harry Ripley and a celebration hosted at the Starcher mansion. The Kindness Club and members of the Ripley High Theater from Ripley High School were on hand to help out with the celebration by serving cake and cookies.
Sports Briefs
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State men’s basketball team (7-3) outscored Felician (3-7) by 21 points in the second half and cruised to a 108-76 win at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont. Six Fighting Falcons reached double-digit point totals. Leading the way for Fairmont State was George Mangas, who...
Upshur County commissioners plan for busy 2023
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County commissioners are looking forward to 2023 and the goals they have set for the county. J.F. Allen Co. donated 70 acres of land to the commission to create a youth recreation complex. The donation was announced in October this year, and Commissioner Sam Nolte was exceedingly pleased.
News Briefs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - More than 1,000 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2022 semester.
Lewis County eyed for movie production
Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state. Campbell addressed Lewis County commissioners...
City of Buckhannon approves legal bond counsel
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Buckhannon voted to approve their legal bond counsel for the Stockert Youth Center (SYCC) Multipurpose Building Project during Thursday’s City Council meeting. All members were present, including one by telephone.
Upshur County Schools learn more about Reggio-Emilia Approach
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County School leaders recently participated in an immersive learning study in Italy involving the early childhood education Reggio-Emilia Approach. In collaboration with the June Harless Center of Marshall University and WVU, leaders and educators from the United States visited preschools and infant-toddler centers.
An open message to the staff and administrators in Lewis County
I’ve been working in West Virginia public schools for over 20 years and this has only happened a handful of times. It is my great pleasure to describe my experience in Lewis County. I was conducting a joint teacher/student workshop on Office 365 tools. What I observed during my time in Lewis County will stay with me for a long time to come.
DAR visit Adaland Mansion
Trans-Allegheny Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Adaland Mansion Holiday Buffet on Sunday, December 11 in Philippi. Regent Theresa Blake and members welcomed the West Virginia DAR State Regent Jane Jacobs Larke as the chapter’s guest. Honoring the DAR Historic...
Lewis County Community Calendar
Bring in the New Year lakeside at Stonewall Resort. Call 304-269-7400 or visit stonewallresort.com for details.
Buckhannon Red Hats group holds Christmas luncheon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Red Hats group recently held its Christmas luncheon at the Links Restaurant at The Buckannon Country Club. After the buffet meal, gifts and cards were exchanged among members.
County schools host holiday concerts
The first elementary school concerts were held since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Robert L. Bland Middle School and Lewis County High School giving memorable performances as well. Music Teacher Noel Hardman teaches music at Roanoke Elementary School and Leading Creek Elementary School, and conducted her students in a program filled...
Heath named CEOS Outstanding Member of the Year
The five Lewis County CEOS clubs held their annual Achievement Banquet Thursday, December 15 at Broad Street United Methodist Church. Susie Heath of the Vandalia Club was named Outstanding Member of the Year. The Berlin CEOS Club was named Outstanding Club of the Year. “The 2022 Lewis County CEOS Achievement...
Scholarship opportunity
The West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts awards nine $1,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan on majoring in an agriculture related field. Students must submit applications by close of business on March 6, 2023 by email at WVACD@wvca.us or by mail to the WVACD Office, 742 Airport Road, Sutton WV 26601. Recipients will be notified in May.
Board of Education discusses free admission, revenue
Loss of revenue at sporting events was discussed at Monday’s Lewis County Board of Education meeting. Lewis County High School Athletic Director Brian Fisher and secretary Becky Markley spoke on the issue. Lewis said that she has checked with Robert L. Bland Middle School and they are not feeling the effects of letting students, senior citizens and veterans in free to events.
Pies in the face reward for food drive collection
Roanoke Elementary School students got to throw pies at their teachers as a reward for participating in the school’s food drive. The students collected over 1,000 cans of food for Our Neighbor. Jane Lew Elementary School students also collected items for the backpack program at their school. Mrs. Riffle...
