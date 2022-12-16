ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer County, WV

WVNews

'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Minutemen Wrestling crushes competition at Hardwood Duals

Lewis County had a big weekend in Webster County sweeping their way to victory in the Webster Hardwood Duals. The team dominated the competition, not allowing any of the four opposing teams they faced to score more than 10 team points. The Minutemen took down host Webster County 72-4, the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

City of Ripley celebrates 190th birthday

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Ripley recently celebrated its 190th birthday with a ride from Harry Ripley and a celebration hosted at the Starcher mansion. The Kindness Club and members of the Ripley High Theater from Ripley High School were on hand to help out with the celebration by serving cake and cookies.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Sports Briefs

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State men’s basketball team (7-3) outscored Felician (3-7) by 21 points in the second half and cruised to a 108-76 win at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont. Six Fighting Falcons reached double-digit point totals. Leading the way for Fairmont State was George Mangas, who...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Upshur County commissioners plan for busy 2023

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County commissioners are looking forward to 2023 and the goals they have set for the county. J.F. Allen Co. donated 70 acres of land to the commission to create a youth recreation complex. The donation was announced in October this year, and Commissioner Sam Nolte was exceedingly pleased.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

News Briefs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - More than 1,000 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2022 semester.
WVNews

Lewis County eyed for movie production

Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state. Campbell addressed Lewis County commissioners...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

City of Buckhannon approves legal bond counsel

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Buckhannon voted to approve their legal bond counsel for the Stockert Youth Center (SYCC) Multipurpose Building Project during Thursday’s City Council meeting. All members were present, including one by telephone.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Upshur County Schools learn more about Reggio-Emilia Approach

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County School leaders recently participated in an immersive learning study in Italy involving the early childhood education Reggio-Emilia Approach. In collaboration with the June Harless Center of Marshall University and WVU, leaders and educators from the United States visited preschools and infant-toddler centers.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

An open message to the staff and administrators in Lewis County

I’ve been working in West Virginia public schools for over 20 years and this has only happened a handful of times. It is my great pleasure to describe my experience in Lewis County. I was conducting a joint teacher/student workshop on Office 365 tools. What I observed during my time in Lewis County will stay with me for a long time to come.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

DAR visit Adaland Mansion

Trans-Allegheny Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Adaland Mansion Holiday Buffet on Sunday, December 11 in Philippi. Regent Theresa Blake and members welcomed the West Virginia DAR State Regent Jane Jacobs Larke as the chapter’s guest. Honoring the DAR Historic...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon Red Hats group holds Christmas luncheon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Red Hats group recently held its Christmas luncheon at the Links Restaurant at The Buckannon Country Club. After the buffet meal, gifts and cards were exchanged among members.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

County schools host holiday concerts

The first elementary school concerts were held since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Robert L. Bland Middle School and Lewis County High School giving memorable performances as well. Music Teacher Noel Hardman teaches music at Roanoke Elementary School and Leading Creek Elementary School, and conducted her students in a program filled...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Heath named CEOS Outstanding Member of the Year

The five Lewis County CEOS clubs held their annual Achievement Banquet Thursday, December 15 at Broad Street United Methodist Church. Susie Heath of the Vandalia Club was named Outstanding Member of the Year. The Berlin CEOS Club was named Outstanding Club of the Year. “The 2022 Lewis County CEOS Achievement...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Scholarship opportunity

The West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts awards nine $1,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan on majoring in an agriculture related field. Students must submit applications by close of business on March 6, 2023 by email at WVACD@wvca.us or by mail to the WVACD Office, 742 Airport Road, Sutton WV 26601. Recipients will be notified in May.
SUTTON, WV
WVNews

Board of Education discusses free admission, revenue

Loss of revenue at sporting events was discussed at Monday’s Lewis County Board of Education meeting. Lewis County High School Athletic Director Brian Fisher and secretary Becky Markley spoke on the issue. Lewis said that she has checked with Robert L. Bland Middle School and they are not feeling the effects of letting students, senior citizens and veterans in free to events.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Pies in the face reward for food drive collection

Roanoke Elementary School students got to throw pies at their teachers as a reward for participating in the school’s food drive. The students collected over 1,000 cans of food for Our Neighbor. Jane Lew Elementary School students also collected items for the backpack program at their school. Mrs. Riffle...
ROANOKE, WV

