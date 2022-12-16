Read full article on original website
Our Desert Past: Holiday Traditions of the Coachella Valley
In regards to the holiday season, the Coachella Valley has had some landmarks and traditions that are quite unique. NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall takes a look back at Our Christmas Past!
Mulch Fire In Thousand Palms Leaves Smoke Throughout Coachella Valley
If you didn’t smell the smoke today, you certainly did see it. Officials say the fire was quickly contained but was visible throughout the Coachella Valley for several hours later. “I saw the fire as we came down out of Sky Valley.. And I made the comment weird to...
Palm Desert VA Clinic Renamed for Local WWII Veteran, Sy Kaplan
A local veteran etched in memory. “I rise today to celebrate the house passage of my bipartisan bill to designate the Palm Desert VA Clinic and memory of Seymour ‘Sy’ Kaplan,” California’s 36th District Representative Dr. Raul Ruiz said on the House floor. “Sy was a decorated World War II veteran with a relentless passion for service.”
Volunteers Needed to Join Countywide Effort to Tally Number of Homeless
(CNS) – Members of faith-based groups, churches, civic affairs organizations, public agencies, student bodies and many others are needed for Riverside County’s 2023 point-in-time homeless count, with officials Tuesday asking all those interested in taking part next month to sign up. “Riverside County and the Continuum of Care...
Number Of Cases Booted By Riverside County Judges Approaches 1,100
(CNS) – The number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges contending with a backlog that accumulated during the COVID public health lockdowns is just under 1,100, many of them assault and domestic violence filings — as well as a few for attempted murder and kidnapping, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
