Jay-Z Selects SZA, Drake & Kendrick Lamar For 2022 Year-End Playlist

By Martin Berrios
 5 days ago

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

As the year closes out Jay-Z’s year-end playlist returns. SZA , Drake , Kendrick Lamar and more make his much anticipated curated selection of music.

As per Hypebeast ,the Brooklyn, New York native has released his year-end playlist. This edition captures his favorite tracks released during the 2022 calendar with the genres of music ranging from Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggaetón and Afrobeats. Additionally, the talent spans from global icons, emerging artists and unsung underground. Making the prestigious round up are SZA’s “Shirt” and “SOS,” Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks,” Lil Baby’s “In a Minute,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Rich Spirit,” Sno Aalegra’s “Do 4 Love,” 42 Dugg and Est Gee’s “Thump Sh*t,” and Kodak Black’s “Purple Stamp.”

Jigga made sure to salute fallen Migos MC Takeoff by including “Hotel Lobby” from his last project Only Built For Infinity Links . Also in the mix are some fan favorites like GloRilla and Cardi B’s collaboration “Tomorrow 2.” This year’s choices also include some work Jay-Z was featured on as well with DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” and Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist.” To round up the list of course are some select cuts from Beyoncé’s Renaissance project with “America Has a Problem,” “I’m That Girl” and “Plastic Off The Sofa.”

You can check Jay-Z’s year-end playlist via Tidal here .

Photo: @kodaklens

