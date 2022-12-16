ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
Police seek suspect who struck vehicle that injured young children

SAN ANTONIO – Two children were hospitalized after an unknown suspect crashed into the vehicle, they were in. The suspect quickly fled the scene. The incident happened at the 2800 block of IH 10 S Saturday at 1:44 p.m. Police say a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were in the...
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
Police need your help looking for missing 13-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jordan Kendal Cole was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with plaid shorts and white socks. He weighs 145 pounds and is 5’4”. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has...
Man not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe

Police say a 64-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his 1930's-model Ford coupe in a construction zone in Boerne Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, just past the Hwy 46 overpass. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the side of the interstate bleeding from his head.
Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome

SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa

Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week

SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
HARD FREEZE WATCH: Arctic cold front will blast across San Antonio

Hard Freeze Watch Thursday Evening to Saturday Morning. Wind Chill Watch Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for the entire area. Mostly cloudy today turning partly sunny and will actually feel nice in the afternoon with a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be a great day to get all your cold weather preps done around the house before the Arctic cold front arrives.
Charities hoping to help families in need

Several San Antonio families are in need looking for some sort of assistance. "We are seeing a rise in basic needs in general," says Catholic Charities, "food, clothing, hygiene kits, new socks/undergarments. Many people are struggling at this time." Erica Benavides, Interim Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent...
