Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:
Month: 9, Day: 29, Year: 3
(Month: nine; Day: twenty-nine; Year: three)
