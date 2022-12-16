ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Related
WRGB

Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady felon jailed for possessing loaded firearm

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to over three years in prison today for possessing a loaded pistol as a previously convicted felon. Thomas Hendricks Jr. 41, pleaded guilty to charges before sentencing. As part of his guilty plea, law enforcement says Hendricks admitted that on June 20, 2021, he brandished a […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Albany woman charged with home break-ins, theft from porch

An Albany woman is in custody Monday, charged with breaking into two homes on Trinity Place earlier this month, as well as stealing items from a resident’s front porch Sunday afternoon on Myrtle Avenue. Taviana Kemp, 33, was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work

CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
CAMBRIDGE, NY

