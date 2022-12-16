Read full article on original website
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Two plead guilty to 2020 shooting that killed a Schenectady woman
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The last two defendants to face charges in connection to the killing of Jennifer Ostrander, 31, of Schenectady, NY, entered guilty pleas today in Schenectady County Court. On August 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady, the District Attorney's Office...
PD: Vermonter threatens workers, robs Walgreens
A Rutland man was taken into custody on Monday night after allegedly robbing a Walgreens and threatening to shoot employees.
Police: Stillwater man arrested for driving stolen car
A Stillwater man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving a car stolen out of Colonie. Zachary Barry, 33, faces multiple charges.
Underage duo accused of beating 64-year-old in Hudson
Two children have been ordered to appear at Columbia County probation after they allegedly punched and kicked a 64-year-old man.
Berkshire County Sheriff warning of local phone scammer
The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office are notifying locals of a scammer in the area, who is allegedly pretending to be a member of the sheriff's office themselves.
Wife of Rotterdam ‘baby killer’ accused of perjury
A Schenectady woman has been accused of concealing information regarding the abuse of two foster children in her care.
Albany woman charged with home break-ins, theft from porch
An Albany woman is in custody Monday, charged with breaking into two homes on Trinity Place earlier this month, as well as stealing items from a resident’s front porch Sunday afternoon on Myrtle Avenue. Taviana Kemp, 33, was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s...
Greenwich man named new Command Chief Warrant Officer of NY National Guard
The New York National Guard has a new Command Chief Warrant Officer.
Cambridge man arrested for alleged grand-larceny
A Cambridge man was arrested on December 12. Craig Reynolds, 30, faces a third-degree grand larceny charge.
Twice convicted felon sentenced after showing off weapon on Facebook Live
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man who has two prior felony convictions and was not allowed to legally own a weapon was sentenced to prison on December 20th. 41-year-old Thomas Hendricks Jr was sentenced to 46 months in prison. As part of a guilty plea, Hendricks admitted that...
Vermonter jailed for allegedly beating family member
A Benson, Vermont man is doing time at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly assaulted someone in his family.
Massachusetts man charged in forcible touching incident at Aviation Mall
A Lee, Massachusetts man is accused of forcible touching. Matthew Kelly made unwanted sexual advances, and forcibly touched the victim, they say. It allegedly happened at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury last Friday. Kelly was arrested and charged.
Last 2 men charged in Schenectady slaying plead guilty
The last two defendants charged in connection with the killing of Jennifer Ostrander on Aug. 2, 2020, on 6th Avenue in Schenectady, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Man sentenced to 7 years after assaulting girlfriend
Jayson Hooks (Shaquan Riker) was sentenced to seven years in prison on December 16. Hooks sentencing follows a five-day trial that began in October where he was convicted of assault and criminal mischief.
Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work
CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
