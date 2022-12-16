Read full article on original website
KVAL
Kelly Graves picks up 200th win at Oregon as Ducks down No. 17 Arkansas
SAN DIEGO, Ore. — In a highly-competitive battle at the San Diego Invitational, No. 16 Oregon downed No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 Tuesday in women's college basketball. The matchup certainly lived up to its top-20 billing, as the Ducks and Razorbacks went back-and-forth for the entire game. But in the...
KVAL
Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
KVAL
Oregon women's basketball star Te-Hina Paopao gets homecoming game in San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon women's basketball has navigated the first third of their schedule fairly well. A 9-1 record with just two non-conference games remaining. After a 64-point win Sunday over lowly College of Charleston, the final pair of non-con games for the Ducks could be their toughest test yet.
KVAL
Sheldon star linebacker enrolls early, joins Oregon football
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football may have lost the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, but the Ducks did make an addition Monday. Teitum Tuioti is the first official addition from the class of 2023. The Sheldon star and son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti enrolled early,...
KVAL
Five-star QB Dante Moore flips commitment from Oregon to UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — The roller coaster of emotions involving Oregon football recruiting can be a wild one. Sunday fans rejoiced at hearing the news that Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will be returning to Eugene to play in 2023. But as Newton's third law says, for every action there is...
KVAL
Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon for 2023 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix told the media on Friday that he still hadn’t made a decision in regards to the 2023 season. The choice of whether to stay in Eugene or declare for the NFL Draft finally came Sunday, with Nix announcing on social media that he is returning to play for Oregon next season.
KVAL
Oregon Women's Basketball gets fifth win in a row over College of Charleston
Christmas is almost here, which means PAC-12 basketball is right around the corner. And the Oregon Women's basketball team has been on fire since their last loss to North Carolina on Thanksgiving. The Ducks taking on the college of Charleston Sunday for their final home game before the start of...
KVAL
Oregon QB Bo Nix announces he will return to Eugene for one more season with the Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix has announced that he will be returning to Eugene. Nix transferred to Oregon prior to this season where he played four years at Auburn. Nix and the Ducks will take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on...
KVAL
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
KVAL
Triangle Lake boys remain undefeated after win vs. Alsea
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Triangle Lake boys basketball team improved to 7-0 Monday after a 40-35 home victory over Alsea. The Lakers are 5-0 in league play and are in first place in the 1A Mountain West League. Triangle Lake’s next game is after the holidays, hosting the...
KVAL
'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk
NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
KVAL
'Give a pint, get a pint' Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley for blood drive
"Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of blood to local hospitals.
KVAL
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
KVAL
Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
KVAL
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
KVAL
New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
KVAL
Early morning house fire in Eugene started in garage
EUGENE, Ore. — Several crews were called out early Wednesday morning for a house fire in Eugene. The call came in as smoke in the area but was found to be a fully involved house fire at 1521 Taney Street when crews arrived. The fire was first found in...
KVAL
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
KVAL
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
KVAL
Chabad of Eugene lights menorah to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah
EUGENE, Ore. — A nine-foot tall menorah has been set up in the 5th Street Market alley to commemorate the beginning of Hanukkah. Held by Chabad of Eugene, the lighting had members of Eugene's Jewish community, friends, families, and Eugene's mayor Lucy Vinis in attendance. "When [Mayor Vinis] comes...
