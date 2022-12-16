NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 20-24, White Balls: 6-24
(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: six, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
02-10-19-35-46, Lucky Ball: 15
(two, ten, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 9, Day: 29, Year: 3
(Month: nine; Day: twenty-nine; Year: three)
Pick 3
8-5-4
(eight, five, four)
Pick 5
09-11-12-15-36
(nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
