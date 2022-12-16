People in Grand Rapids and Bemidji will have an opportunity to provide feedback on a proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. Sanford Health is based out of Sioux Falls, SD and is the largest rural health care provider in the country. It has Minnesota locations mainly in rural areas, including a hospital in Bemidji. Fairview is based in Minneapolis and has 11 hospitals, including Grand Itasca in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO