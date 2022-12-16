Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Steps Toward Progress: Tribal Flags Installed at Bemidji City Hall
Tribal flags are now on display at Bemidji’s City Hall. After years of on-and-off discussions and months of preparations, the flags of the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe have finally been installed. The decision by the city council is one step toward the progress of recognizing tribal members that live within the city’s boundaries.
Nary Community Celebrates Christmas, Renovations to Historic Schoolhouse
Communities are finding plenty of ways to celebrate during the holiday season. For Nary and its surrounding townships, located south of Bemidji, a community Christmas gathering was the perfect way to recognize the effort in recent renovations to the century-old schoolhouse. Since 2012, the Nary School has undergone renovations. From...
Meetings on Sanford-Fairview Merger to Be Held in Bemidji, Grand Rapids
People in Grand Rapids and Bemidji will have an opportunity to provide feedback on a proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. Sanford Health is based out of Sioux Falls, SD and is the largest rural health care provider in the country. It has Minnesota locations mainly in rural areas, including a hospital in Bemidji. Fairview is based in Minneapolis and has 11 hospitals, including Grand Itasca in Grand Rapids.
