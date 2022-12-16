Read full article on original website
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
Spence: Crawford Went About Making Avanesyan Deal Wrong Way; Still Fight 'I Really Want'
LAS VEGAS – Errol Spence Jr. is still hopeful that he’ll finally fight Terence Crawford at some point in 2023. Spence’s return to the ring has been delayed by minor injuries sustained during another car accident December 10. The undefeated, unified welterweight champion plans to fight someone other than Crawford in “April, May or June,” which means his long-discussed showdown with Crawford couldn’t happen until sometime in the second half of next year.
Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’
The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
Team Prograis To Ramirez: You Passed Up A Title Opportunity, Zero Attempt Was Done To Strike A Deal
Jose Ramirez and his team have done their best to justify the former unified titlist passing on a guaranteed title shot. Regis Prograis and his team have a briefer and more direct response as to why the WBC junior welterweight title fight is no longer taking place. “Simply, you passed...
Robert Garcia: Whoever Training Joshua Next Will Look Good Because Next Opponent Will Be Easy
Robert Garcia is aware that people will inevitably compare him to whoever becomes the next trainer of Anthony Joshua. The veteran trainer from Southern California joined the former heavyweight champion’s team earlier this year ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. Garcia worked in tandem with Joshua’s longtime assistant trainer, Angel Fernandez, to help the British star land back on his feet. In the end, Usyk wound up winning again on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Many observers felt that Joshua still showed improvement.
Broner: 'I’m Not Just One of The Elite, I’m One of The Greats of All Times'
Adrien Broner’s career these days may be in flux, but his legacy apparently isn’t. The multiple-weight champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, isn’t too concerned that his inconsistencies in and out of the ring will have any bearing on how he is perceived in posterity. Broner will return to the sport after a nearly two-year absence on Feb. 18 against Ivan Redkach in the main event of a BLK Prime-promoted 10-round welterweight bout in Atlanta.
Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'
Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, Riakporhe vs. Glowacki Added To Eubank-Smith
Richard Riakporhe will officially launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Gowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January. The undefeated Londoner (15-0, 11 KOs)...
Oscar Rivas Suffers Eye Injury, Out Of ESPN Main Event 1/14 With Efe Ajagba
An interesting heavyweight fight scheduled for January 14 was scrapped Wednesday. Quebec-based promoter Yvon Michel announced on Twitter that the contender he represents, Oscar Rivas, suffered an eye injury while sparring recently. On the advice of his doctor, Rivas withdrew from his 10-round fight against Efe Ajagba, which was scheduled for January 14 in Verona, New York.
Andre Ward: You Have Got To Favor Tank Davis in Ryan Garcia Fight
Former two division world champion Andre Ward gave his take on the 2023 mega-bout between lightweight rivals Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. Davis will return to the ring on January 7, when he faces unbeaten super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card.
Michel Rivera: I Was Too Slow; Martin Was The Better Guy; I Don’t Want Losing To Feel Normal
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera has worked tirelessly since he moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami five years ago in pursuit of his dream to become a lightweight world champion. When the reality of what had happened to him Saturday night hit Rivera, the 24-year-old contender cried in...
Erickson Lubin Vows To KO Sebastian Fundora If Given A Rematch
Before Erickson Lubin would lay his head to rest at night, the newly turned 26-year-old envisioned a roaring crowd standing on its feet while he clutched a junior middleweight world title. With six consecutive victories under his belt since his jaw-dropping defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo several years ago, Lubin remained confident that his championship aspirations were well on their way.
Katie Taylor Named 2022 RTE Sportsperson of the Year, First Boxer To Win Award Three Times
Katie Taylor has joined an exclusive list of stellar athletes in her native Ireland. The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist and undisputed lightweight champion was named the 2022 RTE (Raidio Teilifís Eireann) Sportsperson of the Year during a live airing Saturday evening on RTE Sport in Dublin. Taylor beat out a competitive field to claim the coveted award for a third time.
Joshua: Me and Wilder Are in The Same Era - The Fight Has To Happen
Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua believes a fight with Deontay Wilder will happen before the two big punchers retire from the sport. When the two boxers were unbeaten world champions, they were unable to reach an agreement that satisfied both sides. Joshua, who held the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO...
Tim Tszyu Confident: I Think Jermell Charlo's Very Beatable!
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is motivated to replicate his father's tremendous win from 21 years ago. In 2001, Kostya Tszyu traveled over to Las Vegas and scored a sensational stoppage of Zab Judah to become the undisputed junior welterweight world champion. On January 28, at the Mandalay Bay in...
Michael Conlan Hopes To Face Luis Alberto Lopez in March
Olympian Michael Conlan (18-1-1, 9 KOs) is hoping that a deal gets finalized for a showdown with newly crowned IBF featherweight world champion Alberto Luis Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs). Earlier this month in Leeds, Lopez picked up a twelve round decision win over Josh Warrington to capture the IBF crown.
Ramirez Manager Lashes Out At Team Prograis, Tries to Clarify Reasons for Rejecting Title Shot
The fallout of an intriguing junior welterweight title bout has spawned boxing’s latest social media spat—and a window into the sport’s arcane, and often frustrating, business politics. Earlier this week, Jose Ramirez, the former unified 140-pound titilist from Avenal, California, told ESPN that he had turned down...
Photos: Vladimir Shishkin Outboxes Jose Uzcategui For Decision Win
Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - In an IBF super middleweight eliminator, Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) picked up the biggest win of his career with a twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Jose Uzcategui (32-5, 27 KOs). (photos by Esther Lin) The scores were 115-113, 117-111 and 117-111. Shishkin...
Vincent Astrolabio: I'm Going To Keep Pushing To Fight The Best
Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) scored an impressive and dominant sixth-round stoppage over Nikolai Potapov (23-3-1, 11 KOs) in their IBF Bantamweight Title Eliminator. "I’m very happy with the victory,” said Astrolabio. “This was my first time in the U.S. and I'm thankful to Manny Pacquiao...
Connor Butler vs. Craig Derbyshire on February 25 For Commonwealth Strap
Fightzone and Fight Academy – in association with Stephen Vaughan – will kick off 2023 in style with a top title fight on Feb 25th, live from Malta. Headlining at the Hilton Hotel in St. Julians will be Connor Butler versus Craig Derbyshire contesting the Commonwealth Flyweight Title. This historic occasion – the first time ever that a Commonwealth belt will have been contested on the island of Malta – is a classic encounter between experienced pro and young starlet.
