Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Tennessee Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Daily Tennessee Jackpot” game were:

09-11-27-28-32

(nine, eleven, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

