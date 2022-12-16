In an interview with Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Wrestling Inc), Maki Itoh spoke about which male wrestlers she wanted to have a match with from both AEW and NJPW. She said (via her translator): “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really like to go against in the future. Whether it’s Orange Cassidy or Minoru Suzuki, she doesn’t really see them as male opponents, she sees them as wrestlers. That’s what her state of mind is when she says she wants to fight these people. She just thinks that these two people, these wrestlers are really interesting people to go against. There’s not really any female wrestlers that stand out who she really wants to go against right now.“

