Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
Classic WWF Championship Wrestling Added To Peacock
WWE has added several episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling to Peacock, marking their first time on streaming. PWInsider reports that the following episodes have been added to the service, described on Peacock as seen below:. January 12, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Angelo Gomez & Johnny Rivera in a Handicap Match.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Maki Itoh On Who She Wants To Wrestle in AEW and NJPW
In an interview with Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Wrestling Inc), Maki Itoh spoke about which male wrestlers she wanted to have a match with from both AEW and NJPW. She said (via her translator): “Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really like to go against in the future. Whether it’s Orange Cassidy or Minoru Suzuki, she doesn’t really see them as male opponents, she sees them as wrestlers. That’s what her state of mind is when she says she wants to fight these people. She just thinks that these two people, these wrestlers are really interesting people to go against. There’s not really any female wrestlers that stand out who she really wants to go against right now.“
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
WWE Raw Rating & Audience Spike After Last Week’s Slip
The rating and audience for this week’s episode of WWE Raw were both up strongly after a smaller fall last week. Monday night’s show drew a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.705 million viewers. Those numbers are up 16.2% and 15.8% from the previous week’s 0.37 demo rating and audience of 1.472 million.
Marc Mero Recalls the Brawl For All, Bart Gunn vs. Butterbean at WrestleMania 15
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WCW and WWE SUperstar Marc Mero discussed the infamous Brawl for All tournament in WWE that took place way back in 1998. Mero lost his first match in the tournament against Steve Blackman on Raw in June 1998. Below are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc):
Lance Archer Wants To Face Whoever Is IWGP Champion After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lance Archer doesn’t care whether Kazuchika Okada or Jay White is IWGP Heavyweight Champion after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17; he just wants a title match. Okada and White are set to do battle for the title at the January 4th event, and Archer retweeted an NJPW video of himself talking about wanting a title shot while making his intentions clear.
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Billie Starkz and Kayla Kassidy for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. Women’s division showcased at MLW FUSION TV taping...
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
MLW Announces Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling issued a press release for an upcoming match at January’s Blood & Thunder event that you can see below:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE Holiday Tour Results 12.18.22: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event on Sunday night, with Austin Theory defending his United States Championship and more. You can see the results below from the Rochester, Minnesota show, per Fightful:. * Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae def. Damage Control. * Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows &...
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite Will Have A New Look In January
It was previously reported that AEW was likely to make production changes following the hiring of Michael Mansury as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. In an interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW TV will have a new look starting with the first Dynamite of 2023. Here are highlights:
Quetzalli Bulnes Comments On Her WWE Release Earlier This Month
In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Quetzalli Bulnes spoke about her release from WWE, which happened at the beginning of the month on December 1. Bulnes served as the host for WWE’s Spanish language web shows ‘El Brunch’ and ‘WWE Ahora’. On October 30, she was involved in an incident at a CDMX House Show in Mexico City, Mexico with the arena’s security team & Spanish Wrestling Content Creator Falbak. That was what led to her release.
