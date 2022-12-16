Read full article on original website
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf tightness) misses Warriors game
Kyrie Irving was a late scratch for Wednesday's home game against the Warriors because of right calf tightness.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game
Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 player in the 2023 NBA draft, returning to the court soon
LAS VEGAS — The G League Ignite have been without their star point guard, Scoot Henderson, since Nov. 18, after Henderson suffered a concussion and nose fracture in a game against the Salt Lake City Stars. The 18-year-old put on a show in October against projected No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama and has done enough to solidify himself as one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA draft.
