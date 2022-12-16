ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ygGW_0jkPW14T00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night.

Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Information regarding what the dispute was about was not released.

When officers arrived, one of the men involved gave officers a fake name and had a fake ID, according to authorities.

Officials said once the officers learned the man’s real identity and saw that he had several active warrants, they attempted to arrest him.

After the officers tried to arrest him, the man jumped off the fourth-floor parking deck they were on and caught himself on a railing, authorities said.

Officers said they tried to pull the man up, but he let go and fell to the ground.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities confirmed that the man did not appear to be hurt from the fall but was taken to the hospital to be sure. After that, he will be taken to DeKalb County Jail.

No officers were injured in the chase.

The identity of the man and his charges have not been released.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVnxw_0jkPW14T00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Related
11Alive

DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Store clerk, manager arrested for selling 'gas station heroin,' Peachtree City police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City store clerk and a manager are under arrest after selling a drug that was supposed to be taken off the shelves last summer. Tianeptine, sometimes known as "gas station heroin," has caused growing concern in Georgia. The Georgia Legislature passed a law that took effect in July making it a Schedule I controlled substance and any product with Tianeptine was supposed to be removed from store shelves.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

51-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Criminal Damage to Property

A 51-year-old Rome woman was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Sunday for damaging a business’ property. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Laquita Darnita Johnson-Hargrow of a Lyons Drive address was arrested she allegedly intentionally caused over $500 of damage to the Popeye’s on shorter Avenue at around 11:30 AM. Johnson-Hargrow is being charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
ROME, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
215K+
Followers
148K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy