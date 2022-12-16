Read full article on original website
Longview, Texas State Champion Quarterback to Become a Yellow Jacket
In 2018, Haynes King lead the Longview Lobos to their first state championship in 80 years. He lead the Lobos one more year before starting college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Just before the 2021 season, King was named the starter but a broken leg sidelined him. Before this season began, King once again won the starting job. This time it wasn't injuries that sidelined him, but some rocky starts. King has now found a new school to hone his quarterbacking skills in Georgia.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Getting some extra cash sent your way from your job during the holiday season is always nice, but winning some serious cash from playing the lottery hits a bit differently around the holidays.
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
Officials respond to Tyler church fire
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler have responded to a fire at the Freedom Fellowship Church in Tyler on Loop 323 near Fairfax Drive. The call came in around 10 a.m. on Monday, and multiple departments responded to assist.
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
Jacksonville man involved in fatal shooting at Tyler daiquiri shop gets 3 years in prison
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was made in June 2021. A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month for his involvement in a shooting that killed a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop last year. Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty...
Step Back in Time, Christmas Shopping is Fun at 175-Year-Old General Store in Marshall
Talk about a trip back through time. Did you have any idea that the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas is located right here in East Texas? Just outside of Marshall, TX as a matter of fact. T.C. Lindsey & Co., Jonesville store, in Jonesville just off of I20,...
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
POLICE: One shot at Tyler apartment complex; shooter left the area
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road. Police say a man was shot in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road., near the Holiday Inn Conference Center, and the shooter fled the area. Officers...
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
Longview law firm gives away smoked hams
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was turkey for Thanksgiving, and now it’s ham for Christmas. The Goudarzi and Young law firm in Longview was handing out meat, and hundreds were in line for the free smoked hams. Along Highway 259 in Longview, cars were lined up for about two...
Destinee Patterson Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
With her lively attitude and professional demeanor, KSLA-TV’s Destinee Patterson makes watching the news fun. The people of Shreveport have watched her grow over the last two and a half years. However, Destinee Patterson is leaving KSLA News 12 in December 2022. News 12 viewers have many questions regarding her departure, and they especially want to know if she’ll be leaving Shreveport for her new adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
