Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
The Rock Says Black Adam Won’t Be Part Of DC’s New First Chapter, James Gunn Comments
Black Adam is going on the backburner amid James Gunn’s new vision for the DC Universe, according to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself. Johnson posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday to note that he had spoken with Gunn, who had told him that Black Adam “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.”
Ghostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series
Ghostface Killah says the beef between him and Raekwon on Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga series was fabricated and that the two never had any issues as depicted in the show. During an appearance on Gorilla Nems’ Outside With Gorilla Nems series, the Staten Island native spoke about the tense interactions between characters Dennis “D-Love” Coles and Corey “Sha” Woods, who loosely portray Ghost and Rae, respectively, and how it differs from their actual relationship.More from VIBE.com'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonMethod Man Teams Up With Champion For PLL Capsule Collection DJ Green Lantern Cooks Up Nas And...
411mania.com
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
411mania.com
Comics 411: Favorite Comic Book Holiday Stories
Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we asked Is the Amalgam Universe Coming...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Rises Above 700,000 Viewers This Week, Ratings Drop in Key Demo
– Showbuzz Daily released the television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show aired on tape delay, as the USA Network broadcast was filmed the previous week. This week’s episode actually saw an increase in the overall viewership, but ratings in the key demo were down.
From Sadie Sink To Meghann Fahy, Here Are 33 Of The Absolute Best TV Performances From 2022
I'm still thinking about Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout because it was that amazing of a performance.
411mania.com
The Top 100 Comics Of A Lifetime (#10 – 6)
And we are back! Let’s read some allegedly great comics! From Wizard’s 2006 list of the Top 100 Single Issues of all time!. In the wake of Bullseye murdering Elektra and being left paralyzed by Daredevil, ol’ Hornhead visits his enemy in the hospital… for a game of Russian Roulette.
411mania.com
Maki Itoh Says She’d Turn Down WWE If They Offered Her A Deal
In an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Fightful), Maki Itoh (via her translator) said that she would turn down an offer from WWE if they gave her one, pledging loyalty to AEW. Here are highlights:. On possibly going to WWE: “No, nothing. The reason she became...
411mania.com
Alexa Bliss Says Working With Bray Wyatt Was The Most Fun She’s Had In Her Career
Alexa Bliss’ storyline with Bray Wyatt was something she deeply enjoyed, recently describing it as the most fun she’s had in her career. Bliss was brought over to the Fiend’s dark side in 2020 and turned into a dark version of herself, which lasted past Wyatt’s release from the company in 2021. Bliss recently spoke with Rob Armstrong on What Went Down and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Comments / 0