ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Judge approves separate indictment on 11 defendants in Muscogee Co. RICO case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty-three gang members accused of various crimes, ranging from murder to armed robbery and drug trafficking, are one step closer to trial. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the largest criminal case in Muscogee County inched closer to a 2023 Springtime trial after a judge approved motions to try 11 out of 23 people in a separate racketeering influenced and corrupt organization (RICO) act indictment.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus. Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6. Additionally, at the time of the arrest,...
COLUMBUS, GA
YAHOO!

5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for Walmart theft suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a felony Theft by Shoplifting at the Walmart located on New Franklin Road in LaGrange, Georgia, and is requesting public assistance to help identify the suspects. The theft occurred on Dec. 16, and the suspects attempted a second theft the next day. They were seen […]
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

Suspect arrested in Opelika after shooting into cars, building

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday. Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 1515 Second Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered several vehicles that had been shot into. Officers located a suspected...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSO arrest woman after traffic stop on multiple warrants; she bites Sergeant in escape attempt

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, two Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Nadia Trawick for speeding on Victory Drive. Deputies later determined Trawick also had several outstanding warrants with MCSO for Contempt of Court. During the traffic stop, as the Corporal instructed Trawick to exit the vehicle, she attempted […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Lee County officials speak on recent trash bills

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County residents are questioning officials about s new trash bill, earlier in the year, Lee County got rid of the dumpster sites by switching over to a curbside cart system. Now many are wondering about this new bill they’re receiving. Residents were told...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

DETAILS: Deadly officer-involved shooting kills 51-year-old man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Saturday night domestic dispute in Opelika ends with one man dead and police officers on administrative leave. On Dec. 17, 19th Place in Opelika was full of police cars and blue lights. “I approached the dining room area. I seen flickering lights. I came to...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 12/21/22: Help Our Coat Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All of us are as busy as can be from now straight through to the New Year!. But it’s important to pause – just for a few seconds – and remember the real message and reason behind the season: Giving. The WTVM Annual...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Georgia Department of Education releases school improvement list

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Education released this year’s list of schools making the grade and those needing improvement. In Muscogee County, the following schools were identified as needing comprehensive support and improvement (CSI):. Baker Middle School. JD Davis Elementary School. Dorothy Height Elementary School. Eddy...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy