All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Alleged members of a Columbus street gang make an appearance in court on RICO charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The prosecution of a massive, organized crime case made its way into a Muscogee County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Extra security was in place with almost half of the 20 co-defendants appearing in front of Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters. Prosecutors allege that the defendants were members of the 4MG – a […]
WTVM
Judge approves separate indictment on 11 defendants in Muscogee Co. RICO case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty-three gang members accused of various crimes, ranging from murder to armed robbery and drug trafficking, are one step closer to trial. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the largest criminal case in Muscogee County inched closer to a 2023 Springtime trial after a judge approved motions to try 11 out of 23 people in a separate racketeering influenced and corrupt organization (RICO) act indictment.
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus. Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6. Additionally, at the time of the arrest,...
YAHOO!
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
WTVM
From prison to PhD: Phenix City woman shares inspirational testimony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When I look at that girl then she was broken, when I look at myself today, I’m certainly unbroken.”. Broken from a life that Carrie Player-Sexton didn’t set out for. “I am a survivor of childhood physical and sexual abuse; I chose addiction...
WTVM
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Columbus. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival, they identified...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found in rural Georgia
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A rural Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating after human remains were found after receiving a tip. Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said once deputies responded to the area and started to search, they were able to locate human remains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WTVM
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
LaGrange Police searching for Walmart theft suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a felony Theft by Shoplifting at the Walmart located on New Franklin Road in LaGrange, Georgia, and is requesting public assistance to help identify the suspects. The theft occurred on Dec. 16, and the suspects attempted a second theft the next day. They were seen […]
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Opelika after shooting into cars, building
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday. Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 1515 Second Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered several vehicles that had been shot into. Officers located a suspected...
MCSO arrest woman after traffic stop on multiple warrants; she bites Sergeant in escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, two Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Nadia Trawick for speeding on Victory Drive. Deputies later determined Trawick also had several outstanding warrants with MCSO for Contempt of Court. During the traffic stop, as the Corporal instructed Trawick to exit the vehicle, she attempted […]
Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
WTVM
Lee County officials speak on recent trash bills
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County residents are questioning officials about s new trash bill, earlier in the year, Lee County got rid of the dumpster sites by switching over to a curbside cart system. Now many are wondering about this new bill they’re receiving. Residents were told...
WTVM
DETAILS: Deadly officer-involved shooting kills 51-year-old man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Saturday night domestic dispute in Opelika ends with one man dead and police officers on administrative leave. On Dec. 17, 19th Place in Opelika was full of police cars and blue lights. “I approached the dining room area. I seen flickering lights. I came to...
WTVM
Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide suspect makes first court appearance
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged with the double homicide that happened on the Phenix City side of the Riverwalk made his first court appearance in front of a judge. 29-year-old Damon Daniels Junior is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus.
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
LaGrange Police looking for Hop In burglary suspects; requesting public assistance
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Hop In located on West Point Road in LaGrange, Georgia, and is asking for public help to identify the suspects. If anyone has information regarding the identities of the suspects, contact Detective William Norris at 706-833-2677.
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 12/21/22: Help Our Coat Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All of us are as busy as can be from now straight through to the New Year!. But it’s important to pause – just for a few seconds – and remember the real message and reason behind the season: Giving. The WTVM Annual...
WTVM
Georgia Department of Education releases school improvement list
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Education released this year’s list of schools making the grade and those needing improvement. In Muscogee County, the following schools were identified as needing comprehensive support and improvement (CSI):. Baker Middle School. JD Davis Elementary School. Dorothy Height Elementary School. Eddy...
