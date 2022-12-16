FROM THE BRINK: Venango Catholic Boys Basketball Team Surviving Low Numbers, Getting Big Production From Senior Star, James Henry

Read full article on original website
Eight Franklin YMCA Swimmers Take Home First Place at OC Invitational
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Franklin YMCA Swim team won the 53rd Annual Oil City Invitational at Oil City High School on Saturday, December 10. (Pictured above: Franklin YMCA Swim team. Not all team members present.) Eight swimmers representing the Franklin YMCA took home first place:. Barrett Smith –...
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness. She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, December 17, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Aloysius “Luke” and Bernice (Warcholik) Kresinski. After attending the Assumption of the Blessed...
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
Scott William McKean
Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
Scott A. Shaffer
Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
Jean M. Morris
Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning December 18, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. Jean was born on March 27, 1934 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Manley and Alberta Emerson Manross. She was married to Robert I. Morris on June 28,...
SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured, but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
Thomas M. Ganoe
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, December 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1948 in Brookville; son of the late Thomas E. and Gladys L. Corle Ganoe. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. He worked at...
Marilyn J. Carroll
Marilyn J. Carroll, 93, of Lucinda, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born to George E. and Kathryn C. Seth Ochs on March 20, 1929, Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Lucinda, Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1947 from Saint Joseph’s High School in Lucinda, where...
A-C Valley Students Amazed By Wurlitzer ‘Informances’
FOXBURG, Pa. – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts continued its successful Educational ArtReach Program in partnership with the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Schools on Monday, December 12, as it bused four hundred students in grades K to 6 and the Jr. and Sr. High band and chorus for Wurlitzer theatre organ “Informances.”
Edna Marie Lutz
Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 16, 2022. She was born August 7, 1941, at home in Pinegrove Township, the daughter of the late Wilbert and Vera Albaugh Shepard. A lifelong...
Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr.
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr., 84, of Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Collins House. He was born on November 6, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Emery and Edna (Couch) Boughner. He married the love of his life, the former, Ruth Anne...
DeLynn M. Raymond
DeLynn M. Raymond, 58, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born on June 27, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter of the late Robert and Esther Warner Bustin. DeLynn worked as a hairstylist for 18 years until...
Britaney R. Dunkle
Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness. She was born May 12, 1992 in Titusville to Randolph Hawkins of New Jersey and Jill Dunkle Bailey originally from Nickleville, PA.
Walter James Kanani Reavis
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Ronald J. McElroy
Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on December 13, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Inc. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
