MSNBC

'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities

Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

'Woman' is the word of 2022: Here's Why

This year has seen a resurgence in the fight for women's rights, and this is reflected in 'The Word of 2022' chosen by dictionary.com. Forbes Women Editor Maggie McGrath joins Morning Joe to explain why 'woman' is the word of the year and what it means for the future.Dec. 20, 2022.

