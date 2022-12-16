ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalists who cover Elon Musk banned from Twitter

By Phil Mayer
( KRON ) — The Twitter accounts of several journalists who have written about Elon Musk were suspended on Thursday. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan , independent reporter Aaron Rupar , the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell and the New York Times’ Ryan Mac are among those who have been suspended.

The suspensions come a day after Musk said he would take legal action against an account that tracks his private jet. Musk said Thursday night that the suspended journalists posted his “exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates.”

Twitter removing all legacy blue checks, Elon Musk tweets

Rupar took to his blog to write about his suspension , saying his account has been permanently banned and he does not know why.

“Early Thursday evening, I started receiving messages that my Twitter account was suspended. I initially thought I was being trolled. But I picked up my phone to check it out and lo and behold, it’s true,” he wrote.

Mac created a new account called “Silenced Ryan Mac” after his account was banned. He said he received no warning about the suspension.

The New York Times and CNN issued statements after their reporters were suspended.

“Tonight’s suspension of the Twitter accounts of a number of prominent journalists, including The New York Times’s Ryan Mac, is questionable and unfortunate. Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred. We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action,” The New York Times said NBC News.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

CNN said, “The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses the platform. We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response.”

In April, Musk said , “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

Other suspended journalists include Mashable’s Matt Binder, Voice of America’s Steve Herman, The Intercept’s Micah Flee and independent journalists Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster. NBC News reporter Ben Collins has been covering the events in a thread you can find HERE .

