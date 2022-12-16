ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

WWMT

New tavern in downtown Kalamazoo officially opens for business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo re-opened Wednesday with a new name and menu. This rebranded restaurant, called the Hub Tavern + Grill, is located at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall. Fresh look: Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Zeigler Motor Sports lends snowmobile to Comstock Fire and Rescue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue received a snowmobile "should the need arise for it," the department posted on Facebook Thursday. What's the forecast: View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. Zeigler Motor Sports lent the Arctic Cat to the department ahead of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City of Battle Creek names new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kimberly Holley, daughter of Battle Creek activist Bobby Holley, was named as Battle Creek's new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Tuesday. A Western Michigan University graduate and Battle Creek native, Holley served for 15 years as a nonprofit executive before she transitioned into independent consulting in 2014, officials said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages drivers to prepare emergency road kits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency responders are begging people to stay off the roads for your safety and theirs, as much of West Michigan braces for double digit inches of snow. If you have holiday traveling to do, Brandi Janes, Kalamazoo's Emergency Manager, said people should do all of their traveling before mid-day Thursday. She also emphasized no one leave their home without an emergency kit that can be accessed from inside your car.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department. Three people self-evacuated.
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Crashes on West Michigan roadways, traffic delays expected

WEST MICHIGAN — As snow whips around and winds stay strong in West Michigan, Michigan State Police report multiple crashes as the blizzard takes it toll. A crash on northbound US 131 is expected to shut down most of Thursday evening, as weather conditions worsen. The affected area is...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

"Do not go out," longer ETAs for tow trucks with blizzard on the way

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tow truck companies are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend ahead of the blizzard expected to hit West Michigan on Thursday. “We’re all going to be running long hours, so if you guys do end up in a ditch or in a collision, please just stay in your vehicle. Do not get out, and whatever you do, stay in your vehicle,” said Joey Bird, co-owner and tow truck operator at T&J Towing in Kalamazoo. “Your vehicle is the safest place for you. We've had some scenarios where people get out and wait for tow trucks, and that doesn't end well for people”
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Generators pose a safety concern if not used properly, expert says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With a Blizzard and Winter Storm Warning in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday and wind gusts reaching up to 40-50 mph, Consumers Energy reported multiple chances for power outages throughout the state. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel by late Thursday. While...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

