WWMT
New tavern in downtown Kalamazoo officially opens for business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo re-opened Wednesday with a new name and menu. This rebranded restaurant, called the Hub Tavern + Grill, is located at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall. Fresh look: Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Incoming blizzard prompts warming centers to open over holiday weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With a snowstorm that's anticipated to drop inches upon inches of snow across West Michigan, warming centers are opening their doors for those who need a place to keep warm. Winter Storm 2022: "We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial...
WWMT
Zeigler Motor Sports lends snowmobile to Comstock Fire and Rescue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue received a snowmobile "should the need arise for it," the department posted on Facebook Thursday. What's the forecast: View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. Zeigler Motor Sports lent the Arctic Cat to the department ahead of the...
WWMT
Bronson Healthcare announces 2022 top baby names for Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Did your baby's name make the list?. Bronson Healthcare announced the top 2022 baby names for babies born at its Kalamazoo and Battle Creek hospitals Thursday. For 2022, more than 4,500 babies were born at Bronson Birthplace, which has two locations, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, according...
WWMT
Kalamazoo car dealership employees and police officers honored for heroic actions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four employees of a Kalamazoo Honda dealership and two West Michigan police officers were honored Wednesday for their potentially life-saving heroics on December 15th. Kalamazoo Public Safety says a man, angry that he'd been dropped off at the wrong dealership, quickly became violent and attacked a...
WWMT
City of Battle Creek names new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kimberly Holley, daughter of Battle Creek activist Bobby Holley, was named as Battle Creek's new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Tuesday. A Western Michigan University graduate and Battle Creek native, Holley served for 15 years as a nonprofit executive before she transitioned into independent consulting in 2014, officials said.
WWMT
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety encourages drivers to prepare emergency road kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Emergency responders are begging people to stay off the roads for your safety and theirs, as much of West Michigan braces for double digit inches of snow. If you have holiday traveling to do, Brandi Janes, Kalamazoo's Emergency Manager, said people should do all of their traveling before mid-day Thursday. She also emphasized no one leave their home without an emergency kit that can be accessed from inside your car.
WWMT
Firefighters decorate home of retired Otsego firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19
OTSEGO, Mich. — A retired Otsego firefighter who is hospitalized received a helping hand to get his family into the Christmas spirit. Firefighters from the Otsego Fire Department and surrounding departments made a surprise visit to decorate the home of Charlie McQueer in Otsego, the family said Wednesday. McQueer...
WWMT
Long lines and empty shelves in Kalamazoo County stores ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Shoppers are flocking to stores across Kalamazoo County Wednesday, stocking up ahead of a highly anticipated winter storm. What's the forecast? Visit News Channel 3's weather page for the latest. Grocery and big box stores across the county had full parking lots and empty shelves. Items...
WWMT
Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department. Three people self-evacuated.
WWMT
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
WWMT
Crashes on West Michigan roadways, traffic delays expected
WEST MICHIGAN — As snow whips around and winds stay strong in West Michigan, Michigan State Police report multiple crashes as the blizzard takes it toll. A crash on northbound US 131 is expected to shut down most of Thursday evening, as weather conditions worsen. The affected area is...
WWMT
"We'll be ready to go out," West Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are managing their plow drivers and preparing for a days-long winter storm event. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Ahead of the Winter Storm: Airports...
WWMT
Portage Northern High School interim principal resigns
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Northern High School interim principal Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance, the district announced Wednesday. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting Tuesday, Portage Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bielang said in an email to...
WWMT
Snow emergencies declared, residents to move vehicles off streets
WEST MICHIGAN — The City of Battle Creek is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Thursday until further notice. During a snow emergency, parking on city streets is prohibited to allow snow plows to clear roads, the city said. Neighbors parked on streets will have until 10...
WWMT
Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
WWMT
"Do not go out," longer ETAs for tow trucks with blizzard on the way
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tow truck companies are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend ahead of the blizzard expected to hit West Michigan on Thursday. “We’re all going to be running long hours, so if you guys do end up in a ditch or in a collision, please just stay in your vehicle. Do not get out, and whatever you do, stay in your vehicle,” said Joey Bird, co-owner and tow truck operator at T&J Towing in Kalamazoo. “Your vehicle is the safest place for you. We've had some scenarios where people get out and wait for tow trucks, and that doesn't end well for people”
WWMT
Generators pose a safety concern if not used properly, expert says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With a Blizzard and Winter Storm Warning in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday and wind gusts reaching up to 40-50 mph, Consumers Energy reported multiple chances for power outages throughout the state. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel by late Thursday. While...
WWMT
School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
