Dickinson, TX

fox26houston.com

Local clinic stepping up to make holiday magic for struggling family

The Grims family of six has had a tough November and December. After hearing about their hardship, the staff at Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center started gathering donations amongst themselves to help out. With their help, the family is looking forward to a much better holiday. If you would like to contribute, please visit Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center at 5400 Griggs Rd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77021 (832) 828-2100. Ashton, girl age 5, size 7, shoe 12 Jamboree, boy age 3, size 5 shoe 10 Zariah, girl age 2, size 4 shoe 8 Baby Gregory, 5 mos size 6-9mos Grandfather Shirt XL, Pants 32-33 Shoes 12.5 (orthopedic) Grandmother Size Small Pants, size 8 Shoes, size 8.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing

The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

12 Days of Christmas Day 9: The Calderon family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 9, we're giving holiday cheer to the Calderon family.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive

HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Wilson gets joyful news for Christmas

DAYTON - Just before the Christmas holiday, Liberty County Commissioner Pct 4 Leon Wilson received some big holiday cheer. Wilson has been fighting cancer over the last several months as he has undergone rigorous chemotherapy treatment, and now doctors with Houston Methodist Hospital have delivered some great news. “The tumors...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Freezing temperatures mean plants need to keep warm too. Here’s how.

Tropical plants and arctic blasts don't mix well, and with the predicted freezing temperatures there can be major impacts on outdoor trees and plants. Homeowners looking to keep their garden safe, look no more — here are some tips to help protect and prepare outdoor plants for the cold.
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Christmas lights ranked second worldwide

A recent survey from Premier Inn ranked Houston the second city worldwide with the best Christmas light displays. FOX 26's Gabby Hart goes around the area to see what the magic's all about and talk to some Houstonians about how much they enjoy the lights.
HOUSTON, TX

