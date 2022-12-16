Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Local non-profit providing dog houses, blankets for homeless and abandoned dogs as Artic Blast approaches
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One area of northeast Houston-area is known as the ‘Corridor of Cruelty.’ Sadly, homeless dogs that are dumped there will likely die in the upcoming Arctic Blast. "We're very concerned about dogs living, and we're especially concerned about dogs living on the streets," said...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: How to protect pets from cold, requirements for dogs left outside
HOUSTON - Freezing cold temperatures are in the forecast, and the time to prepare is now. Remember to protect the four Ps – people, pipes, plants, and, of course, pets. Even though dogs and cats have fur, the Houston Humane Society is reminding pet owners that cold weather can still be dangerous for them.
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
fox26houston.com
Local clinic stepping up to make holiday magic for struggling family
The Grims family of six has had a tough November and December. After hearing about their hardship, the staff at Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center started gathering donations amongst themselves to help out. With their help, the family is looking forward to a much better holiday. If you would like to contribute, please visit Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center at 5400 Griggs Rd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77021 (832) 828-2100. Ashton, girl age 5, size 7, shoe 12 Jamboree, boy age 3, size 5 shoe 10 Zariah, girl age 2, size 4 shoe 8 Baby Gregory, 5 mos size 6-9mos Grandfather Shirt XL, Pants 32-33 Shoes 12.5 (orthopedic) Grandmother Size Small Pants, size 8 Shoes, size 8.
fox26houston.com
Popular musicians join forces to raise funds for Christmas toys in Houston
A local chiropractor works all year long, raising funds to help hundreds of children experience a brighter Christmas. He and his family continually help more kids every year. They put on quite a star-studded event to help raise funds for their important cause.
papercitymag.com
Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing
The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
'Disrespected' | Daughters say sudden closure of SW Houston funeral home has them waiting for father's remains
HOUSTON — The lights are on outside the Wingate Funeral Home, but inside, there’s no sign of life. It's a tough situation for several Houston families that said they're waiting for their loved ones' remains to be returned. They said the southwest-side funeral home seemingly shut down unannounced.
fox26houston.com
Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes
HOUSTON - Many Houstonians say they've learned their lesson from last year’s freeze. This time around, they’re leaving nothing to chance. STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday. "Everything’s been tough.," said Lorenzo Constantini. "Everything costs way more than it should, so you definitely...
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 9: The Calderon family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 9, we're giving holiday cheer to the Calderon family.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area locations where you can volunteer during the holidays, all-year-round
HOUSTON - In the spirit of giving, it's important to remember to give back to the community, and what better way than volunteering?. Lots of nonprofit organizations, especially in the Houston-area, depend on volunteers to assist those in need all-year round, and the holidays especially are when people are much needed.
fox26houston.com
Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive
HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
thevindicator.com
Wilson gets joyful news for Christmas
DAYTON - Just before the Christmas holiday, Liberty County Commissioner Pct 4 Leon Wilson received some big holiday cheer. Wilson has been fighting cancer over the last several months as he has undergone rigorous chemotherapy treatment, and now doctors with Houston Methodist Hospital have delivered some great news. “The tumors...
KHOU
Tips on protecting your pipes from freezing weather if you're headed out of town
An arctic blast is headed to the Houston area for the Christmas holiday weekend. If you're heading out of town, you're going to want to start prepping your home now.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Freezing temperatures mean plants need to keep warm too. Here’s how.
Tropical plants and arctic blasts don't mix well, and with the predicted freezing temperatures there can be major impacts on outdoor trees and plants. Homeowners looking to keep their garden safe, look no more — here are some tips to help protect and prepare outdoor plants for the cold.
bayoubeatnews.com
Underweight Macaw among 13 animals found in horrid conditions at Baytown home; 2 dead puppies recovered
The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued 13 animals who were living in deplorable conditions with no food, water or veterinary care near the 11,000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown. Officials found two deceased puppies on the property and a severely...
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
fox26houston.com
Houston New Year's Eve parties: Masquerade Ball, Houston Aquarium, Gatsby’s House
HOUSTON - The 2022 year is coming to a close, and it's time to welcome in 2023 and prepare to mess up the date on all of our documents for at least a week or two. The new year is a time for celebration and excitement for what might come and Houston is a great city to experience everything a New Year's Eve party has to bring.
mocomotive.com
Arctic front to bring freezing temperatures to The Woodlands ahead of Christmas weekend
The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office will have staff available as needed during the freeze. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office) The National Weather Service has predicted a long duration freeze due to an arctic cold front ahead of the Christmas weekend for much of the Houston region.
fox26houston.com
Houston's Christmas lights ranked second worldwide
A recent survey from Premier Inn ranked Houston the second city worldwide with the best Christmas light displays. FOX 26's Gabby Hart goes around the area to see what the magic's all about and talk to some Houstonians about how much they enjoy the lights.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
