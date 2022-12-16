2-year-old boy, mother pepper-sprayed at NYC subway station: NYPD
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A mother and her 2-year-old son were in the wrong place at the wrong time when they were pepper-sprayed at a New York City subway station Wednesday.
The incident happened at the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in the Bronx, NYPD officials said.
A man was in a dispute with two women on the northbound platform for the No. 4 train and No. 5 train when he started pepper-spraying, according to police.
The 30-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son, who were merely bystanders on the platform, were hit by the pepper spray, police said. They received treatment at a hospital.
The man fled on a train and hasn’t been caught. A description of the suspect wasn’t available.
