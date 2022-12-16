2-year-old boy, mother pepper-sprayed at NYC subway station: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A mother and her 2-year-old son were in the wrong place at the wrong time when they were pepper-sprayed at a New York City subway station Wednesday.

The incident happened at the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in the Bronx, NYPD officials said.

A man was in a dispute with two women on the northbound platform for the No. 4 train and No. 5 train when he started pepper-spraying, according to police.

The 30-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son, who were merely bystanders on the platform, were hit by the pepper spray, police said. They received treatment at a hospital.

The man fled on a train and hasn’t been caught. A description of the suspect wasn’t available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.