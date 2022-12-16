ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide

CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old boy missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 15-year-old Jeremiah Denis. He was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 injured in weekend stabbing in University Heights; man taken to hospital

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man and woman were both injured in an alleged stabbing that took place late Saturday night in University Heights. Police say officers arrived at an apartment on the 14100 block of Cedar Road around 11:47 p.m. and found both victims with knife wounds inside the residence. The male was apparently losing consciousness due to significant blood lost, and crews tended to him before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy