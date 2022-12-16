Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide
CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
Suspect accused of killing man with beer can in East Cleveland arrested
CLEVELAND — A 43-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday following a homicide that took place in East Cleveland in September. According to a release, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested Michael Sheppard, who was wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) for homicide.
Suspect fires more than a dozen shots at Cleveland Heights home: Police
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after someone drove by and fired more than a dozen gunshots at a home on Yorkshire Road.
Man charged in brutal attack at Hopkins Airport: I-Team
The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a man is facing felony assault charges for attacking a traveler from France at Hopkins Airport.
2 victims, including 13-year-old, found shot at Cleveland convenience store: Police
Cleveland police are investigating after two people, including a 13-year-old, were found shot at a local convenience store.
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
Family dinner ends with child left behind at restaurant: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 2, a Golden Corral employee discovered that a family had left behind a small child at the Brookpark Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while cleaning up, they discovered that the child had been left behind. The officer reached the family, who...
Man assaults girlfriend’s 18-year-old daughter: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:55 p.m. Dec. 19, a Burton woman, 18, reported that she had been assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend in a Cedar Road apartment. The man initially gave officers false identification information. The man, 30, of Beachwood, was charged with domestic violence and falsification. Theft: Cedar Road. At 7...
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
Youngstown police say Taylor Greer broke out the victim's front windows and began climbing through.
Cleveland police investigating four slayings within 24 hours over weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slayings of four people in Cleveland over the weekend. In the first incident, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of East 85th Street on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Just before 8 a.m., police found a vehicle...
15-year-old boy missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 15-year-old Jeremiah Denis. He was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
Police find 12-year-old Cleveland runaway: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Nov. 20, police observed a boy carrying a bag and scooter walking on Brecksville Road. The officer noticed that the juvenile made eye contact, then quickly turned his head. The Cleveland boy told police he was just walking. Asked where he was coming from, the juvenile said he didn’t know. Asked where he was going, he also didn’t know.
CWRU student arrested after allegedly attacking employee, other victim
A 19 year-old Case Western Reserve University student is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly attacking two women, including an university employee.
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
2 injured in weekend stabbing in University Heights; man taken to hospital
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man and woman were both injured in an alleged stabbing that took place late Saturday night in University Heights. Police say officers arrived at an apartment on the 14100 block of Cedar Road around 11:47 p.m. and found both victims with knife wounds inside the residence. The male was apparently losing consciousness due to significant blood lost, and crews tended to him before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
Man wanted in multiple carjackings and armed robberies in Cuyahoga County arrested by US Marshals in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on a 16-count indictment was captured Tuesday morning. Authorities say Andre Lovett was located near the 1800 block of Wymore Street in Cleveland by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. “Upon arrival at...
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246 was stolen from the Donatos...
21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.
Cleveland Clinic physician is facing criminal charges after allegedly fondling three women
A Cleveland Clinic-affiliated gastroenterologist has been accused of sexual assault, court records show. Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, of Westlake, was charged Friday with three counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. The charges are all felonies. According to warrant documents filed with...
