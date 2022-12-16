ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Premise Maid Candies bustling ahead of Christmas

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - If you're still looking for some last minute gifts, you usually can't go wrong with chocolate. 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Shoppes of Premise Maid in Lehigh County for 69 News at Sunrise.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
EXETER, PA
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Port Clinton Hotel reopens after being struck by tractor trailer

PORT CLINTON, Pa. - The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after being hit by a tractor trailer. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. The owner said it took out the front porch and the sign. He tells us there was glass and debris in the bar section of the building, which dates back to the 1800s.
PORT CLINTON, PA
Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist

READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist. For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.
READING, PA
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
TAMAQUA, PA
Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants

Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low- to moderate-income residents received the...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary

Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

