WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Premise Maid Candies bustling ahead of Christmas
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - If you're still looking for some last minute gifts, you usually can't go wrong with chocolate. 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Shoppes of Premise Maid in Lehigh County for 69 News at Sunrise.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Pennsylvania using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
WFMZ-TV Online
North Coventry carnival offers lights, rides through Jan. 1
N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – It is a winter wonderland inside the Carnival of Lights in North Coventry Township. From food to games, organizers said it is the biggest event of the year at the Norco Fire Company. In its third year, the carnival has more lights, rides and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police remind residents to stay alert, as number of thefts from vehicles rise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts. "Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked. "No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it." It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows...
WFMZ-TV Online
Port Clinton Hotel reopens after being struck by tractor trailer
PORT CLINTON, Pa. - The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after being hit by a tractor trailer. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. The owner said it took out the front porch and the sign. He tells us there was glass and debris in the bar section of the building, which dates back to the 1800s.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist
READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist. For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
WFMZ-TV Online
Planning Commission sees traffic congestion, costs with Jaindl Land Co.'s Lower Macungie plan
Jaindl Land Co.'s proposed Wescosville development will bring more traffic to an area of Lower Macungie Township that is already congested, members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Tuesday. The LVPC went over a sketch plan of the "Lehigh Valley Town Center" on Tuesday. The proposal is for 169,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants
Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low- to moderate-income residents received the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, opens 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas has doubled its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, on Monday opened a second location at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Watch: Truck carrying 134-foot concrete beam demolished by train
A train derailed in Tennessee after colliding with a truck that had stopped on the tracks due to a red light at the intersection. The driver of the truck was not injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
WFMZ-TV Online
New restaurant serving up Latin American specialties at renovated banquet hall in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A restaurant specializing in cuisines from various Latin American countries has brought new life to a longstanding property on Easton's South Side. Mi Casa Restaurante, offering authentic dishes from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia, held a grand opening Dec. 10 at 270 E. Kleinhans St. For...
WFMZ-TV Online
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
