KSLA
I-Bowl Foundation donates thousands of dollars to Shreveport-Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is donating thousands of dollars to support schools in the Shreveport-Bossier area. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the I-Bowl announced it will give $5,000 a piece to Fairfield Elementary Magnet School and Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning to support various programs that encourage teacher retention, recruitment, and recognition.
KSLA
Shreveport officials making preps ahead of arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The snowfall and ice from February of 2021 was a nightmare that Louisiana residents were unprepared for, which is why Shreveport’s Public Works Department, water department and SWEPCO are taking the initiative before the temperatures drop this winter. “We learned a lot from what happened...
KSLA
United Way of NWLA preps for Day of Caring, assists families suffering from tornado damage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is gearing up for their annual Day of Caring. Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans sat down with KSLA to discuss the event. She says nonprofits have the chance to submit project proposals to better the community. Past projects have included things like writing thank you notes, sorting food and doing community clean-ups.
KSLA
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois
(KSLA/KFVS) — Two Shreveport residents were killed and three more, including a child, were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Ill. KSLA News 12′s sister station KFVS reports that the wreck happened about 1:18 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 on northbound Interstate 57. A truck-tractor/semi-trailer and a...
KSLA
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
KSLA
South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - South Bossier Fire District #2 honored one of its own Sunday, Dec. 18. A permanent memorial was unveiled at the district’s Central Station. The memorial is dedicated in loving memory of Jessie Henry, a firefighter who was killed in mid-December of 2021 in an on-duty accident while working on a fire truck. Back in mid-August, a portion of Louisiana Highway 527 was also dedicated to the fallen firefighter.
KSLA
Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society raising $50,000 to erect yellow fever memorial marker
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society (OCPS) is hoping to raise the money to erect a memorial that will acknowledge the yellow fever epidemic in Shreveport. In the Oakland Cemetery, a single large mass grave for victims of the yellow fever epidemic was made in 1873. Now...
KSLA
Cold weather shelter opening in Shreveport ahead of sub-freezing temps
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With sub-freezing temps on the way for the ArkLaTex, the Salvation Army in Shreveport is preparing to open its cold weather shelter to provide a place to stay for those in need. “If you know someone who needs assistance or if you need a place to...
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
KSLA
Drunk driver from Longview gets 4 life sentences for wreck in Houston that killed mother, 3 kids
HOUSTON (KSLA) - A man from east Texas who killed a mother and three children while driving drunk in Houston has been sentenced to four life terms in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg reports. “We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than...
KSLA
Caddo firefighters talk rescue of 30-lb snake & fire safety tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year where there’s an increase in house fires. Because of this, it’s important to know the importance of having a fire safety plan for you and your pets. Firefighters John Phelan and Steven Kennedy joined KSLA on Tuesday, Dec....
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
ktalnews.com
Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
KSLA
SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is still working to help those affected by a tornado that touched down in Keithville on Dec. 13. Over the weekend, SVN founder Keith Bryant said more than 150 volunteers worked to clean up the area. While volunteers continued their work Monday, they rescued two dogs that had been trapped under rubble since Tuesday night’s storms.
KSLA
SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters battled a commercial building fire in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Officials say no one was inside the Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers building at the time of the fire. As of 4:30 a.m., most of the fire was extinguished, with firefighters still working on a couple hot spots.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
inforney.com
Victim's name released in fatal Jacksonville car crash
Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was killed Friday morning while standing in the 900 block of South Bolton, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “It is unclear why she was in the road, but evidence suggests she was looking for something on the road,” Williams said. Williams...
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
KSLA
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road at White Oak and Orchard Apartments. Police say the victim was shot multiple times. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are right now.
