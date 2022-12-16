Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
VR Pioneer John Carmack Resigns From Meta
Following leaks on John Carmack’s resignation from Meta, the ex-virtual reality executive consultant confirmed his departure via a detailed social media post. In a Facebook post, Carmack began with “This is the end of my decade in VR,” where the VR pioneer expressed his disappointments during his time working for Meta, in which he criticized them for “operating at half the effectiveness.”
hypebeast.com
The Advanced Visual Tech in 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Crashed Some Movie Theater Projectors in Japan
“Water can flow … or it can crash,” Bruce Lee once famously quipped. Lee was discussing martial arts when he made that statement, but it applies to the recently-released Avatar: The Way Of Water The James Cameron-directed epic boasts cutting-edge visuals and animation techniques, which were too much for some theaters in Japan to handle per a report from Bloomberg.
hypebeast.com
Break a Sweat With Nike Training Club Workouts on Netflix
Over the years, has thoroughly evolved its options for personal training programs. Nowadays, a host of applications and programs from the Swoosh are just a tap away. Designed for “everybody and every body,” its Nike Training Club (NTC) offers a combination of guidance with motivation as it assists athletes around the world in reaching fitness goals. Now, in an effort to expand access to a wider range of athletes, Nike has teamed up with streaming giant Netflix.
hypebeast.com
TikTok Will Explain Why It Recommends Certain ‘For You’ Page Content
If you’re wondering why certain types of TikToks keep popping up on your For You page, TikTok is finally stepping in to answer the question of how its algorithm works. Based on a user’s activity on the app, TikTok says that the system recommends content based on a “combination of factors,” also accounting for what a user dislikes. Beyond that, however, little is known about TikTok’s For You page algorithm.
hypebeast.com
The Best Pieces From Twitter's Corporate Office Asset Auction: Custom Signage, Herman Miller, La Marzocco and More
Elon Musk has faced many a storm as he desperately tries to keep Twitter afloat. Since buying out the platform in October, Musk has faced the fallout from mass firings, an exodus of advertisers (who provided the platform with most of its revenue), a widely-mocked new verification system, ad-hoc policies that shift at the drop of a hat and community polls on company leadership, to name a few.
hypebeast.com
adidas Takes Inspiration From Outerspace for Its New COS Supernova
Adidas has just presented two new versions of its COS Supernova sneaker — and one pair is coated in a bold blue hue, while the other is coming in gold. The Supernova line is one of adidas’ most notable archives and it has continued to navigate its way through the modern sneaker sphere with engaging and unique designs, most of which take inspiration from the brand’s debuted editions from the early 2000s.
hypebeast.com
PUMA and Nickelodeon Come Together for a "Slime" Edition of the MB.02
LaMelo Ball and have joined forces with Nickelodeon to bring a “SLIME”-themed basketball shoe to the courts. In celebration of one of the most nostalgic award shows of everyone’s youth, Ball is paying homage to the green goo with the new iteration of his signature shoe. PUMA...
hypebeast.com
Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Reels Templates
Instagram is celebrating the end of 2022 with an interactive way for users to highlight their favorite moments of the year. The app has debuted a series of Reels templates narrated by some of users’ favorite celebrities. Teaming up with Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, rapper Badshah and Priah Ferguson...
hypebeast.com
James Gunn Officially Addresses DC Recasting Backlash
After the announcement that Henry Cavill will no longer be returning as Superman, DC fans were in an uproar, evidently upset by the decision by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Now, a few days after the news that shook the superhero entertainment world, Gunn has officially addressed the recasting...
hypebeast.com
Starter Taps Into Its Sportswear and Pop Culture Roots for New Sneaker Collection
Love for vintage sportswear continues to surge in streetwear with a growing set of fans on the hunt for nostalgic styles. Sportswear brand Starter has been a leader in retro-inspired athleticwear and is now ushering in a new footwear collection that vintage fans will surely love. One of the hero styles in the range is the LFS 1 sneaker, a model that fully represents the brand’s influential sportswear and pop culture roots.
hypebeast.com
Montblanc Brings in the Luck With $168,000 USD Earthly Dragon Writing Instrument
Montblanc is ushering in the Lunar New Year with one of its most luxurious writing instruments to date. Named The Earthly Dragon, the fountain pen celebrates one of the most mythical creatures in East Asian culture, the dragon — representing luck, wealth, wisdom, and power. Harnessing that fortune, the...
hypebeast.com
‘SPY x FAMILY’ Season 2 and Anime Film Confirmed for 2023
Announced at Jump Festa’ 23 over the weekend, SPY x FAMILY will be back for another season in 2023, along with confirmed news of an upcoming anime feature release. Given the wide-range appeal of Tatsuya Endo’s source material, the SPY x FAMILY anime became an instant hit ever since its premiere. The 23-episode anime was split into two parts, with the first cour being aired from April to June. Meanwhile, the latter half started premiering in October, and the last episode is due to air on December 24. Luckily, fans of SPY x FAMILY won’t have to wait long to see the endearing Forger family again.
hypebeast.com
Drake Responds to “Rich Flex” Memes: 'I’m Almost a Character in Peoples' Movies'
Drake has responded to the viral meme trend centering his 21 Savage collaboration, “Rich Flex.” Following its release, the Her Loss cut was used in TikToks to poke fun at the rapper for the line, “21, can you do something for me?”. The rapper hosted a Q&A...
hypebeast.com
‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’ Series Is Coming in Spring 2023
In celebrating 35 years of the Final Fantasy franchise, Square Enix has announced the official release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Scheduled to launch digitally in Spring 2023, the series will include Final Fantasy I to VI as a bundle collection or to purchase individually for the Nintendo Switch and Sony’s Playstation 4. A special -FF35th Anniversary Edition will also be available in a limited run, which will be sold exclusively via the Square Enix Store. It’ll come with a GOODS BOX containing a two-disc vinyl record set with newly arranged game music, an artbook, a set of eight pixel art character figures, as well as a bonus lenticular sleeve for the game package.
hypebeast.com
Grotesk Releases Limited-Edition Messi Archival Print
Much of the world is still trying to make sense of the combination of madness and brilliance that was the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. It was a match that reminded football fans, old and new, why the sport is beloved around the world and like a proper blockbuster, fielded a number of player-personalities that rivaled even the best films and actors. The star leads, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, were nothing short of incredible — showcasing what many now believe the greatest footballer who ever lived against his heir apparent.
hypebeast.com
Update: Twitter Reverses Course On Controversial Link-Banning Policy
Update: Less than 24 hours after announcing links to other social media platforms would be banned on its network, Twitter has reversed course. Following near-universal backlash against the prohibitive policy, Twitter removed its blog post and deleted a @TwitterSupport tweet that explained the policy and outlined a list of sites from which links would be prohibited — which included larger platforms like Instagram and Facebook as well as smaller, more direct competitors like Mastadon and Truth Social. Continuing Elon Musk’s recent fascination with polls, @TwitterSaftey, another official company account, is currently running a poll asking users if Twitter should “have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms,” which will end at 9 PM Eastern time on December 19. Read the original story below for more info.
Comments / 0