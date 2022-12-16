Update: Less than 24 hours after announcing links to other social media platforms would be banned on its network, Twitter has reversed course. Following near-universal backlash against the prohibitive policy, Twitter removed its blog post and deleted a @TwitterSupport tweet that explained the policy and outlined a list of sites from which links would be prohibited — which included larger platforms like Instagram and Facebook as well as smaller, more direct competitors like Mastadon and Truth Social. Continuing Elon Musk’s recent fascination with polls, @TwitterSaftey, another official company account, is currently running a poll asking users if Twitter should “have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms,” which will end at 9 PM Eastern time on December 19. Read the original story below for more info.

