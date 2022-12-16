Read full article on original website
The Advanced Visual Tech in 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Crashed Some Movie Theater Projectors in Japan
“Water can flow … or it can crash,” Bruce Lee once famously quipped. Lee was discussing martial arts when he made that statement, but it applies to the recently-released Avatar: The Way Of Water The James Cameron-directed epic boasts cutting-edge visuals and animation techniques, which were too much for some theaters in Japan to handle per a report from Bloomberg.
Chief Keef Celebrates 10 Years of 'Finally Rich' With Seven Previously Unreleased Tracks
Chief Keef is commemorating the 10th anniversary of his influential debut album Finally Rich with a Complete Edition. Clocking in at an hour and 20 minutes, the new version features all 12 original tracks, the three bonus tracks and seven previously unreleased tracks, including the Wiz Khalifa-assisted “Rider.” In addition to the Complete Edition, Keef performed the album in full for the first time ever in a secret Brooklyn show with his top fans.
Looking Back at How Fashion Evolved in 2022
In 2022, the fashion industry surged back to life. Runway presentations returned to their fullest forms since before the pandemic, with brands like JW Anderson and Coperni staging double-take-worthy spectacles that reminded onlookers of the power of fashion weeks. Brands united for memorable collaborations, some of which saw high-fashion merge with streetwear, while others let sportswear become avant-garde via artisanal craftsmanship. Industry-shifting designers embarked on their first outings at the helms of new labels, while others bid farewell with final deliveries and the announcements of new chapters. Couture pushed the limit in menswear and genderless design, and the quest for a viral moment retained the utmost importance among brands in today’s digital-first domain. Most importantly, however, fashion had fun.
Grotesk Releases Limited-Edition Messi Archival Print
Much of the world is still trying to make sense of the combination of madness and brilliance that was the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. It was a match that reminded football fans, old and new, why the sport is beloved around the world and like a proper blockbuster, fielded a number of player-personalities that rivaled even the best films and actors. The star leads, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, were nothing short of incredible — showcasing what many now believe the greatest footballer who ever lived against his heir apparent.
Moncler Genius Will Show at London Fashion Week 2023
The excitement for London Fashion Week is building as runway antics are set to return to the capital in February 2023. As local and global brands gear up to present their latest collections once more, various surprise appearances have already entered the schedule this season — one being. CEO...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace is preparing to round out the festive season with the final release of its Winter 2022 collection. Drop 5 is encompassed by a selection of winter-ready treats that will carry you swiftly through the chilly season. The Holiday 2022 Week 5 offering begins with Palace’s classic Tri-Ferg logo, which...
Lil Baby Raps From the FIFA World Cup in "The World Is Yours To Take" Video
Following Argentina’s World Cup win, Lil Baby dropped his new music video for “The World Is Yours To Take” with Tears for Fears, which features clips from stadiums in Doha, Qatar, juxtaposed with high-energy moments from matches throughout the tournament. The visual, helmed by Director X, sees...
Chanel to Restage Its Previous Dakar Métiers d’Art Show in Tokyo
Following the success and significance of the Dakar 2022/23 Métier d’Art Collection, Chanel is restaging the show in Tokyo in 2023. The collection was first unveiled at the former Palais de Justice in Dakar, Senegal earlier this month on December 6. The collection takes inspiration from the vibrant colors and richly ornate embroideries of beads and sequins, all while celebrating the spirit of the 1970s. Adding the Chanel touch, the collection had its fair share of flared trouser suits in the house’s signature textured tweeds as well as flowing dresses featuring floral motifs.
